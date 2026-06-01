Monsoon collaborates with Callie Thorpe on a limited edition swim and beachwear collection

Monsoon announces a new limited-edition swim and beachwear collaboration with Callie Thorpe, travel writer and creator whose work has taken her across the world in partnership with some of the biggest names in travel and seen her photography and words featured in leading publications like Condé Nast Traveller.

The collection, designed by Callie for Monsoon, celebrates confidence, individuality and thoughtful design. Rooted in Callie's effortless, modern design sensibility and Monsoon's bohemian heritage, the 15-piece edit was inspired by her love of travel and the colours and textures of the earth's most beautiful places. Spanning swimwear and beach-ready silhouettes, it is designed as a true mix-and-match capsule, functional, packable, and built to create multiple looks from fewer pieces. From flowing cover-ups to statement swim pieces, each design has been shaped with real wear in mind, balancing comfort, fit and style without compromise.

Credits: Monsoon

Callie Thorpe comments: "This collection is about pieces that make you feel like yourself the moment you put them on. We focused on how things move, how they fit, and how they make you feel." Callie led the collection from concept to final edit, bringing her own designs and ideas to life in collaboration with the Monsoon team, refining fits and silhouettes across multiple stages to ensure each piece feels as good as it looks. The result is a considered edit that brings together ease, versatility and elevated summer dressing.

Credits: Monsoon

The collaboration reflects Monsoon's commitment to fashion that is expressive, effortless and designed with women in mind.

The collection is available in sizes 8 to 24 online and in selected stores.