Montblanc Leather Collections: Fall/Winter 2024

Luxury Maison adds a range of new colors and shapes to its signature collections, and celebrates the 100th anniversary of its writing icon with a special capsule.

With distinctive brand codes and signature designs, Montblanc leather collections have continued to evolve in recent seasons to establish themselves as new icons for the Maison. Inspired by a tradition of disruptive yet elegant design, Montblanc continues its journey of exploration with a distinctive visual identity and smart functionalities that mirror the aesthetic tastes and functional preferences of a new generation of Montblanc customers.

“Montblanc leather collections are never static, but a story that is constantly unfolding to reveal new colors, shapes and size variations that add depth to each of the collections. We are always finding ways to introduce different techniques to our leather goods assortment, a nod to the spirit of innovation that has always been at the heart of Montblanc, and intentional designs to achieve an aesthetic that is original to the Maison,” says Marco Tomasetta, Montblanc Artistic Director.

Meisterstück Collection

The Meisterstück writing instrument and its universally recognizable design codes continue to inspire the namesake leather collection. The extended assortment introduces an elegant rust color and some of its most recognizable shapes reimagined in new size variations. These include a Large Document Case and a Mini Messenger in black, while small leather pieces such as wallets, card holders and pen sleeves and pouches feature the rust color.

Meisterstück Anniversary Capsule

To celebrate the 100th anniversary year of its writing icon, Montblanc is introducing a Meisterstück Anniversary Capsule that places writing instruments at the center of its design. Writing instrument pouches or holders were the first ever leather products created by the Maison in 1926. To honor Montblanc’s writing heritage and the anniversary of the Meisterstück, their outline has been elegantly incorporated into the outer design of the bags, not just as a functional writing instrument holder but as a symbolic reference to the high craftsmanship that defines the Maison.

FW24 Montblanc Credits: Montblanc

The shapes in the Meisterstück Anniversary Capsule include a Briefcase with pen case, a Messenger with pen case, a Messenger and a Small Messenger in vertical alignment and a Pochette with a pen case.

Soft Collection

With its malleable, smooth leather, the Soft Collection is defined by its versatility and the convenience of its functional elements including easy access compartments placed on the outside of the bags. The collection is enriched with further size variations of some of its hero shapes, now reimagined in more compact versions to offer more on-the-go styling possibilities. The new shapes in black include a Small Tote, a Compact Sling Bag, a Montblanc 142 bag in mini size and a Double Bag in mini size.

FW24 Montblanc Credits: Montblanc

4810 Collection

The elevated design of the 4810 Collection is the epitome of fine Montblanc leather craftsmanship, featuring luxurious leather with an embossed pattern that evokes the texture of tree bark. The collection is now available in new shades, while once again reinterpreting its hero shapes for both large and small leather goods. A Thin Document Case, a Mini Messenger, and an assortment of small leather goods are crafted in a new warm grey color, while a Messenger in black is a compact companion designed to be worn cross-body.

FW24 Montblanc Credits: Montblanc

Extreme 3.0 Collection

Designed for life on-the-go and unexpected daily adventures, the Extreme 3.0 Collection is defined by durability and performance. Balancing functionality with sleek contemporary style, the collection’s offering is enriched with a new modern selection of shapes and colors. While classic black and ink blue shades are central to many of the designs, the season’s new hero color is the muted green-blue shade, avio blue.

New designs added to the current lineup in black include a Montblanc 142 Bag in a 55cm size, a Montblanc 142 Bag in mini size, a Messenger with M LOCK 4810 buckle, a Backpack with M LOCK 4810 buckle in mini size, a Montblanc 146 Bag in medium size and a Travel Case, a hard-shell accessory that can be slid onto the handlebar of Montblanc #MY4810 trolleys.

Additionally, the following shapes are available in the new dynamic avio blue color: a Thin Document Case, a Large Backpack with 3 compartments, a Compact Envelope Bag with M LOCK 4810 buckle (also introduced in an ink blue shade), a Sling Bag and an assortment of small leather goods.

Starting with the Fall/Winter 2024 collection, the signature M LOCK 4810 buckle can now be personalized, giving customers the option to leave their own distinctive mark on their Extreme 3.0 pieces, transforming a functional design into a bespoke expression of style identity. Different bold color combinations of the buckle add personality to the pieces: these shades include black/avio blue color, gold color/brick red, grey/brick red, orange/grey, transparent/dark pool color and British green color/grey.

Extreme 3.0 Multi-color Capsule

A special print technique creates a multi-color effect that adds a three-dimensional quality to the new Extreme 3.0 capsule. Reinterpreted in the new shade of lavender grey, the Extreme 3.0 collection continues expanding its identity, becoming a canvas of self-expression where performance and durability meet a bold modern design vision. Shapes in the lavender grey color include a Backpack with M LOCK 4810 buckle, a Montblanc 142 Bag with M LOCK 4810 buckle in mini size, a Sling Bag with M LOCK 4810 buckle, as well as a Pouch that can be worn by a wrist strap. An assortment of small leather goods including card holders, wallets and keychains complete the capsule.

FW24 Montblanc Credits: Montblanc

Montblanc Sartorial

The Sartorial Collection’s design codes – from ink bottle-shaped leather detailing to envelope-like bag constructions – pay tribute to the beauty and sensorial experience of handwriting. Crafted from elegant Saffiano leather, the collection is enriched with functional shapes and a pop of energetic color with the introduction of a Cyprus blue shade on select pieces.

The latest additions in black include a Medium Document Case (a larger version of the existing Document case), a Vertical Messenger, a Pochette and a Washbag with 2 zippers. Additionally, the new Cyprus blue color brings a different flair to existing designs including a Thin Document Case, a Medium Backpack with 3 compartments, a Pochette and an assortment of small leather goods.

An additional selection of wallets, card holders and pen pouches also feature a bright brick red/blush or blush/rose color combination.

Sartorial Gravel Capsule

A hand-crafted bi-color effect gives this Sartorial capsule its distinctive sophisticated look. A tone of dark brown has been manually applied on alabaster leather that features Saffiano embossing. The color is then removed with a hot sponge, resulting in the dark brown color staining the deepest part of the printed pattern, while the uppermost part returns to a contrasting alabaster tone, creating a gravel-like effect. Shapes featuring the dark brown and alabaster treatment include a Montblanc 142 Bag in large size and a Mini Messenger. A selection of small leather goods also feature the gravel-effect on the outside and either the dark brown color or brick red color on the inside of the leather piece for added contrast.

FW24 Montblanc Credits: Montblanc

#MY4810

Engineered for business travelers who seek functional yet stylish travel solutions, the #MY4810 trolley is a reliable, lightweight companion for overnight work trips, weekend escapes or odysseys to more distant destinations. The polycarbonate exterior features a lined design and a larger version of the iconic Montblanc emblem. This season’s new color, avio blue, features on the three cabin size trolleys, the medium trolley and the brand new trunk size. This new trunk size is also available in an elegant black.

FW24 Montblanc Credits: Montblanc

The 360° degree quiet-running ball-bearing wheels and multi-stop adjustable extension handlebar with leather handle make it practical and comfortable to manoeuvre, while the two simple compartments with zip closure inside make it easy to pack.

Montblanc Spring/Summer 2024 Leather Collections are available from July 2024 from Montblanc boutiques worldwide and online.