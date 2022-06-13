Moschino Resort 23 Womenswear

Get ready, set, and jet to the beach parties of Waikiki and the discotecas of Acapulco circa 1969:

Moschino Resort 2023 recalls a bygone era of glamorous sunseeking, with, of course, twists and shouts of modern touches.

Our trip takes off with a cherry print, though these little fruits are sugared and green, adding a visual garnish to the tropical cocktail.

The groove starts to emerge: It’s a look that’s slightly hippie, slightly disco, and slightly formal

(remember when flying’s de facto dress code was a chic little suit?), with an emphasis on long silhouettes alongside go-go mini skirts and short-shorts.

Crochet pieces add to the vintage vibes – in some cases, they’re quilted together, depicting flowers, smiley faces, and a version of Moschino’s teddy bear.

Mixed in retro airport upholstery patterns, wavy jacquards and polka-dot embroideries enhance the atmosphere

across a maxi-dress, a bra top, leggy trousers, a beret and much more.

The accessories, too, take a trip down memory lane, particularly with Moschino-fied flight bags and Bakelite-bright costume jewelry.

As the vacation continues – and as the seaside dancing ramps up – color and texture scale up. Doilies are fashioned into form-fitting suits and tops.

Floral designs are appliquéd over crop tops and mod skirts, and psychedelic crochet panels are stitched together

to create elongated pants and dresses (very nostalgia-meets-now, in tone).

As the moonlight shines bright and the sea glows white, we reach the zenith of the night:

sequined evening numbers, invoking the styles of holiday-making Cher and Diana Ross.

Multicolored flowers wrap around a cutout column dress; a polychrome pattern unfurls across a deep-v jumpsuit.

The final dance? An entirely sequined halter dress, complete with a matching, glittering hood.

CREDITS:

Creative Director: Jeremy Scott

Photographer: Marcus Mam

Hair: Danilo Dixon

Makeup: Lottie

Nails: Yoko Sakakura

Video: Jeremy Eichenbaum

Casting: DM Casting

Models: Alex Consani, Briana Michelle, Remington Williams, Valentine

Moschino, Women Resort 23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

