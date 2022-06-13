Moschino Resort 23 Womenswear
14 hours ago
Get ready, set, and jet to the beach parties of Waikiki and the discotecas of Acapulco circa 1969:
Moschino Resort 2023 recalls a bygone era of glamorous sunseeking, with, of course, twists and shouts of modern touches.
Our trip takes off with a cherry print, though these little fruits are sugared and green, adding a visual garnish to the tropical cocktail.
The groove starts to emerge: It’s a look that’s slightly hippie, slightly disco, and slightly formal
(remember when flying’s de facto dress code was a chic little suit?), with an emphasis on long silhouettes alongside go-go mini skirts and short-shorts.
Crochet pieces add to the vintage vibes – in some cases, they’re quilted together, depicting flowers, smiley faces, and a version of Moschino’s teddy bear.
Mixed in retro airport upholstery patterns, wavy jacquards and polka-dot embroideries enhance the atmosphere
across a maxi-dress, a bra top, leggy trousers, a beret and much more.
The accessories, too, take a trip down memory lane, particularly with Moschino-fied flight bags and Bakelite-bright costume jewelry.
As the vacation continues – and as the seaside dancing ramps up – color and texture scale up. Doilies are fashioned into form-fitting suits and tops.
Floral designs are appliquéd over crop tops and mod skirts, and psychedelic crochet panels are stitched together
to create elongated pants and dresses (very nostalgia-meets-now, in tone).
As the moonlight shines bright and the sea glows white, we reach the zenith of the night:
sequined evening numbers, invoking the styles of holiday-making Cher and Diana Ross.
Multicolored flowers wrap around a cutout column dress; a polychrome pattern unfurls across a deep-v jumpsuit.
The final dance? An entirely sequined halter dress, complete with a matching, glittering hood.
CREDITS:
Creative Director: Jeremy Scott
Photographer: Marcus Mam
Hair: Danilo Dixon
Makeup: Lottie
Nails: Yoko Sakakura
Video: Jeremy Eichenbaum
Casting: DM Casting
Models: Alex Consani, Briana Michelle, Remington Williams, Valentine