Mr Marvis decks out Ken with a new wardrobe for his next journey

Dutch menswear brand MR MARVIS announces a new partnership with Mattel, Inc., a leading global play and family entertainment company, in honour of the 65th anniversary of its iconic Ken™. This exclusive capsule introduces a versatile and effortless wardrobe designed for life outside the box.

Ken has been everywhere and done everything – from astronaut to lifeguard, from pilot to dog trainer. His next ken-venture as he celebrates 65 years? Mister Marvellous. A style icon with tenure, Ken understands that this requires a versatile but elegant wardrobe. And MR MARVIS knows how to supply just that: timeless design and a perfected palette of pastels. The limited-edition collection effortlessly merges signature Ken style with MR MARVIS’ dedication to quality and everyday comfort.

Credits: MR MARVIS

For life outside the box

The Ken™ x MR MARVIS collection is tailored for travel, effortless dressing and everyday versatility, providing a wearable wardrobe designed for a modern life lived outside the box. In line with MR MARVIS’ core production values, the entire capsule is crafted in Portugal from the highest quality yarns and fabrics.

"For us, this collaboration was exciting because it goes beyond nostalgia," says Raphaëlle Touat, Brand Director at MR MARVIS. "Ken is arguably one of the most recognisable icons on the planet, and the opportunity to dress such a beloved character through the MR MARVIS lens felt incredibly special. We wanted to create a wardrobe that feels optimistic, versatile and ready for wherever life takes him next."

Credits: MR MARVIS

That optimistic energy is brought to life through a playful reimagining of MR MARVIS' core silhouettes. For the occasion, MR MARVIS’ design team has emblazoned two of its signature summer styles, a pair of chino shorts and a pair of swim shorts, with Mattel, Inc.’s special Ken 1961 anniversary print. To address the need for lightweight layering, the capsule includes a lightweight Harrington jacket in off-white organic cotton seersucker and a substantial 100% organic cotton pullover with blue striped trims – both detailed with original Ken patches.

No wardrobe is complete without the classics, which arrive here in the form of a light blue Oxford shirt and a textured polo. The former is inspired by the memorable Ken "Heart Family" look from the 1980s and features a white button-down collar, while the latter offers a breezy statement option with a two-toned design and an open-knit structure. The capsule also marks the launch of MR MARVIS’s first-ever bag design, designed to carry all of life's Ken-sentials. The Premium Shopper is a fully reversible canvas tote bag that’s supplied with iron-on patches for personalisation.

Credits: MR MARVIS

Get it while you Ken

A collaboration this marvellous simply won’t stay around forever. The exclusive Ken™ x MR MARVIS capsule comes in strictly limited quantities. The items are available for purchase online and in the following MR MARVIS flagship stores: Amsterdam P.C. Hooftstraat, Maastricht, Zwolle, Antwerp, London and Paris, starting 12th June 2026. Ultimately, this partnership brings together two icons in shorts who share the same outlook on life: a reminder to Play Every Day while looking and feeling marvellous.