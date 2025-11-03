MR MARVIS reaches new sustainability milestone with GOTS Certification

Amsterdam-based menswear brand MR MARVIS is proud to strengthen its commitment to sustainability with a GOTS certification, officially obtained in October 2025. The certification marks a new milestone in MR MARVIS’ sustainability strategy, with plans already underway to align its production with the latest environmental and social standards

Raising the bar

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibres. It ensures fabrics are made with certified organic fibres, adhering to strict environmental and social standards throughout the entire production process. To carry the GOTS label, a product must contain at least 70% organic fibres and be produced under fair and safe working conditions, following strict chemical guidelines.

Two-thirds of the MR MARVIS collection currently includes a high percentage of organic cotton. More than 20% of the brand’s styles will be labelled as GOTS this year. This includes both newer releases, such as The Rugby Pullover and trusted favourites like The Classic Chinos. The brand aims for full GOTS certification across all organic cotton styles within the next two years. MR MARVIS and most of its suppliers will be audited annually by independent third-party organisations to ensure compliance with the strict GOTS standards.

As the largest Dutch clothing brand with a B Corp Certification, MR MARVIS is already preparing for its recertification in 2026. The GOTS certification is an additional step – not a requirement for B Corps – that highlights how MR MARVIS continues to go above and beyond, making conscious choices that benefit both people and the planet.

Aafke Tuin, MR MARVIS co-founder, comments: "Doing good has been part of who we are from the very beginning, and it remains at the heart of what we do. Achieving GOTS certification is a significant milestone for MR MARVIS – it’s encouraging to have official recognition that we’re headed in the right direction."