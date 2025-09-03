Mr Porter introduces AW25: Timeless pieces for the season ahead

MR PORTER presents AW25: a curated edit of versatile pieces designed for the cooler months, shot on the streets of Korea by Robbie Lawrence. Combining luxurious textures, refined tailoring and sharp silhouettes, the campaign showcases a winter wardrobe made up of elevated essentials that balance sophistication with functionality.

Highlights include turtlenecks from SAINT LAURENT and knitwear from God’s True Cashmere, setting the tone for this season’s layered look. Sleek leather jackets from CELINE HOMME bring an edge, while structured coats from TOM FORD and relaxed tailoring from LOEWE introduce a modern approach to outerwear.

FW25. Credits: Mr Porter

Accessories see Bottega Veneta leading with signature bags, while Jil Sander reimagines the classic loafer. Full looks from Gucci and sharp suiting from Dries Van Noten anchor the campaign with bold styling statements that embody AW25’s confident aesthetic.

“Our AW25 campaign underscores the craftsmanship and design of the world’s most influential houses, with a focus on the essentials that define a modern winter wardrobe. From outerwear to knitwear, these are versatile, enduring pieces built to carry men confidently through the colder months and beyond.” – Daniel Todd, Buying Director at MR PORTER.

FW25. Credits: Mr Porter