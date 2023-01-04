Muck Boot builds on success of Apex and Outscape innovations with introduction of Outscape Max Collection for Autumn/Winter 2023

The Original Muck Boot Company, dedicated to building footwear that is 100 percent MUCKPROOF™ (remarkably protective, exceptionally comfortable and totally waterproof), will introduce a new Outscape Max Collection for Autumn / Winter ‘23, inspired by technical attributes of both its successful Apex and Outscape collections. Another new exciting product highlight also includes the classic Fieldblazer lightweight hunting boot for women.

The Outscape Max Lace and Outscape Max Slip On will incorporate elements of Muck’s existing Outscape and Apex collections, including the outsole, midsole and upper to create a completely new collection that offers reduced weight and extended comfort without sacrificing elite protection. The Outscape Max’s inspired rubber outsole was built for traction on all terrain possibilities. The signature Muckskin upper, Muck’s flexible neoprene with abrasion-resistant TPU over-layer, lends performance and versatility for every situation. The Outscape Max collection will also feature Muck’s BioLite injection-moulded, lightweight foam midsole.

Picture: The Original Muck Boot company, Outscape Max Slip On, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

“While we’ve continued to see an increased interest in active, outdoor pursuits from our Muck Boot customers, with that comes the drive for really pushing the limits around how we can create the most comfortable experience for them no matter where they’re heading,” said Chris Lorenzo, Brand Manager for The Original Muck Boot Company. “Not only are our new style offerings designed for higher endurance excursions and increased mobility, but they also incorporate the best in footwear innovation available on the market – from materials to traction to durable flexibility.”

The Fieldblazer has served as a classic, lightweight hunting boot in the Muck men’s boot collection and will be introduced in a women’s-specific style for Autumn / Winter ’23. The Fieldblazer construction offers the fit and always-waterproof performance that hunters have come to love throughout the years with a quadruple heel, triple toe and double instep rubber for protection and durability.

Picture: The Original Muck Boot company, FW23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

About The Original Muck Boot Company

It all started with a universal problem – muck. Wet, messy, muddy, dirty muck. Determined to find a solution for keeping feet warm and dry through it all, Muck Boots began, out of necessity, to build premium, protective, reliable boots that offer exceptional comfort in every element. That’s how The Original Muck Boot Company was born, providing 100 percent waterproof boots and footwear that withstand the muckiest situations in every season. Over the past two decades, Muck has had the freedom to innovate, experiment, and test products in every single element – because outside, there are way more than four seasons. It is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY.