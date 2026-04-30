Mulberry partner with British Pasture Leather to introduce a special collection this April

To mark 55 years of Mulberry and five years of the brand’s Made To Last Manifesto, this April sees the launch of a limited edition collection of bags and pouches in collaboration with British Pasture Leather. Throughout its history Mulberry has maintained an unwavering commitment to UK manufacturing and this partnership links Mulberry’s Somerset factories with a pioneering leather supply chain – one in which all hides are sourced from 100% pasture-fed British cattle certified by Pasture For Life.

The leather for this collection originated on farms based in the south-west of England, all guided by regenerative agricultural principles, while the tanning was undertaken in Bristol at one of the last remaining UK tanneries, and completed at a family-run finisher in Northamptonshire. The partnership represents a shared commitment not just to the regeneration of nature but to the regeneration of a fragmented British leather industry, and the creation of a connected community – from the farmer to the Mulberry customer.

The collection consists of four designs which celebrate both new and heritage styles: the Boston appears in an Antique Oak, while the classic Bayswater is available in a Vintage Ebony. Completing the collection is the Darley Cosmetic Pouch and a Zipped Pouch. Each design is developed and manufactured at The Rookery, Mulberry’s flagship Somerset factory, and is composed of vegetable-tanned hides from British Pasture Leather, harking back to the traditional tanning methods of the British leather industry.

Credits: Mulberry

The pasture-fed origins and light-touch finishing on this vegetable-tanned leather results in each piece developing its own unique burnishing and marks that reflect its character and story. All products come with a complimentary lifetime manufacturing warranty, as well a care kit consisting of leather wax and a cloth.

The partnership marks more than five years of collaboration and innovation between Mulberry and British Pasture Leather, and reaffirms Mulberry’s commitment to craftsmanship, community, and circularity; aiming to show how transparent leather supply chains can positively impact people and planet through regenerative farming and localised sourcing.

British Pasture Leather was founded in 2021 by Sara Grady and Alice Robinson with a vision to connect leather material with exemplary agriculture, distinguished by regenerative sourcing, natural character, and 100% British production.