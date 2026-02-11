Mumster marks 10 years of impact with the launch of the new Fashion Pioneers podcast

PR campaign agency Mumster celebrates ten years of driving impact in the sustainable fashion and textile industry with the launch of Fashion Pioneers: a new podcast spotlighting the changemakers reshaping the global fashion and textile system. Hosted by Mumster founder Chanel Trapman, the series explores the entire fashion supply chain through in-depth conversations with founders, designers, buyers, innovators, sustainability managers, and industry decision-makers who are challenging the status quo and accelerating systemic change.

The podcast launches with an inaugural episode featuring Ellen Mensink, founder and CEO of circular textile factory Brightfiber.

Brightfiber: Redefining Circular Fashion

Brightfiber transforms post-consumer clothing into finished products for fashion, workwear, and interior brands. Through a unique, fully integrated system, the company manages sorting, cleaning, and fiberizing under one roof—an industry first at this scale. By sourcing primarily local post-consumer textiles and sorting garments by color, Brightfiber minimizes the need for re-dyeing, significantly reducing water and chemical use. This unique approach enables a regional, closed-loop system with full transparency and control across the value chain.

As a private-label partner, Brightfiber delivers finished products that allow brands to seamlessly integrate circular materials into their collections.

Challenging Misconceptions About Circular Fashion

“One of the biggest misconceptions about circular fashion is that recycling automatically equals sustainability. True circularity means turning old clothes back into new, high-quality products. Another key challenge isn’t supply, but demand—real change will only happen when brands are willing to invest in circular materials”, explains Ellen Mensink.

Making Circular Fashion The New Norm

Mumster is on a mission to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable fashion and textile industry together with clients like Brightfiber. ‘’I am looking very much forward to navigate through the ecosystem of pioneers and call all pioneers to join our show”, says Chanel Trapman.

To accelerate circular fashion adoption, Ellen identifies three priorities:

Stronger legislation mandating the use of post-consumer recycled textiles

Better measurement and transparency of sustainability claims

Clear labeling to help consumers make informed choices

Mumster and Brightfiber agree that CEOs and decision-makers to act now. The transition to circular fashion is accelerating, and those who hesitate risk being left behind.