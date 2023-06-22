Must-haves for Every Woman in Emoi's SS24 Collection

Emoi brings an ode to femininity this summer. The collection stands for fresh colours, eye-catching prints and comfortable yet elegant fits. Airy and comfortable materials are a must for the Emoi woman.

Credits: Emoi, courtesy of the brand

Our source of inspiration?

That's us, of course! Not only does it have to look nice, but everything has to feel nice too. The combinations are endless throughout our collection. The silhouettes were designed with care to make them easy to combine. Wear Emoi with cute trainers for a more casual look or wear with a fun heel for a night out.

Credits: Emoi, courtesy of the brand

We've got you covered Ladies!