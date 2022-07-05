Mustang SS23 Womenswear Collection - Blue Is the Warmest Colour

Mustang is entirely reconceptualising its jeans for summer 2023. The new, natural look is characterised by simple styles, Japanese influences and a deep blue.

Whoever hears ‘jeans’ thinks ‘blue’. This classic denim colour features prominently in Mustang’s 2023 summer collection, which pays homage to traditional Japanese fabrics and designs. The collection is inspired by the soft indigo blue that defines Japan’s visual culture, as well as traditional textiles, patchwork and finely drawn prints that give the collection a light and natural look.

The materials are simple and minimalist, with raw cotton and linen taking centre stage. For women, this means loose, textured, drop-hem jeans made of raw cotton. Patchwork denim and sewn-on patches give the impression the garments have been mended time and again. This highlights Mustang’s commitment to reducing waste and designing clothes you wear forever.

Mustang SS23 Womenswear Collection, courtesy of the brand

Mustang SS23 Womenswear Collection, courtesy of the brand

A hand-drawn print of a crane adorns oversized sweatshirts made of raw cotton jersey. Bright blue wide-leg jeans and 90s-style boyfriend jeans look clean and relaxed, with a hint of a summer breeze and a soupçon of Lost in Translation. A short denim kimono serves as an alternative to the denim jacket. Details such as real corozo buttons add a touch of nature to the collection.

Nature is also present in the colours, which are muted and soft. The almost washed-out, sun-bleached look is reminiscent of a Polaroid picture. The colour palette ranges from off white, sand and beige to warm salmon tones – without forgetting blue, which is pronounced ‘aoi’ in Japanese. From Hokusai’s Great Wave to traditional workwear, it is omnipresent in Japan.

Mustang SS23 Womenswear Collection, courtesy of the brand

The prints are in harmony with the spirit of the collection. Sweatshirts and T- shirts feature colourful all-over prints and prints of bamboo plants, cranes and kanji (Japanese characters), which are all hand drawn. Macramé-style knotted belts and hoodies with a large logo on the chest complete the look.

Japan is a place where hypermodernism meets deeply rooted tradition. It is this seemingly irreconcilable contrast that makes the country so unique. Cityscape and landscape go hand in hand and this is reflected in the collection’s designs. As Europe’s oldest denim manufacturer, Mustang has a profound knowledge of craftsmanship and fabrics, and keeps one eye firmly on its history as it looks to the future.

As part of this, Mustang is entirely reconceptualising its jeans. Following a comprehensive market analysis, the design team has come up with innovative new designs that range from skinny and slim fits to classic straight-legged or relaxed loose-cut jeans. The search for the perfect pair of jeans ends here. The designs were tested by women of all shapes and sizes so that everyone can find their forever-jeans at Mustang.

The NOS range is also being completely revamped for the 2023 summer collection. It includes basic fits made from high-quality materials that are oh-so soft without losing that authentic denim look. These jeans are not tied to trends but are timeless and made to be worn forever. Mustang is focused on product durability and sustainability. This includes using less than 10% synthetic fibres.

Mustang SS23 Womenswear Collection, courtesy of the brand