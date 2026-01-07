Mustang to debut at Pitti Uomo in Florence

In January 2026, Mustang will be present at Pitti Uomo for the first time with its Fall/Winter 2026/27 collection, making a particularly high-quality debut. The German denim brand will have a 70 square metre special booth in a prominent location directly at the entrance to the Armeria pavilion, with a direct link to the Fureria. The trade fair will provide Mustang with a highly visible platform to effectively present the brand and its collections to a global professional audience.

“We are proud to be exhibiting at Pitti Uomo, one of the most important international trade fairs in our industry. This is a major step for us and a special opportunity to present our latest collection and the Mustang brand to a global audience. We are looking forward to exciting meetings with international buyers and industry experts. We see the trade fair as an important platform for exchanging ideas, gathering inspiration and setting new trends for the future.” Daniel Peterburs, CPO at Mustang

Britpop meets Savile Row - Mustang presents new Fall/Winter 26/27 collection

The Mustang Fall/Winter 26 collection captures the spirit of the London scene, somewhere between Camden Market, underground clubs and the legendary Savile Row. This is a street where style history was made and is renowned for its craftsmanship, linking it to Mustang's DNA. The influence of the 90s is unmistakable, a decade that redefined music, fashion and attitude. Style icons like Liam Gallagher shaped the streets.

Mustang men Fall/Winter 26 – authentic preppy style meets British heritage denim

For the Fall/Winter 26 collection, Mustang presents a menswear collection that combines the British college preppy look with hints of British heritage and the flair of Savile Row. Inspired by Britpop, vintage elements and classic college aesthetics, the results are modern, clearly structured looks. High-quality materials, precise details and smart layering bring the feel of the traditional preppy style into a contemporary form, establishing the British style world as the central inspiration for the season.

The collection features authentic denim highlights such as the three-piece washed denim suit and the broken-twill set, consisting of a cropped jacket and the JEFF style trousers, which combines a classic silhouette with innovative details. Oversized jackets in earthy tones; T-shirts in bold red and deep green; and cable-knit jumpers, large checks or nepyarns create exciting layering and a casual feel. Medium-length puffer jackets with minimalist check patterns or digital prints, British coated jackets with corduroy collars and high-quality flannel or corduroy overshirts complete the urban-British look.

Denim and innovation

In Fall/Winter 26, the focus is on intensive product storytelling. The aim is to evoke emotions, convey clear added value and clearly highlight the respective USPs through precise communication. The collection shows a new depth in the detailed workmanship, both in the external appearance and in the high-quality, lovingly designed interior.

The successful Vegas style fit will be presented in three clearly defined categories in the future. Each of these will have its own strong USP, which will be conveyed through concise storytelling, modern components and special workmanship. High-quality metal components, coordinated yarn thicknesses, detailed paper tags and technical silicone applications characterise the new quality. The focus remains on attention to detail.

The latest JEFF style fit will be carried over from the spring to the winter season and will be available in numerous new, winter washes. Inspired by a campaign from the early 80s, this style features high-quality components, inner-pocket prints and lovingly designed details that revive the 80s lifestyle with a touch of tongue-in-cheek charm.

Mustang women Fall/Winter 26 - romantic edge with a raw attitude

For the Fall/Winter 26 season, Mustang combines a new, soft femininity with a powerful Britpop appeal – a mix that is romantic but always carries a clear energy. Denim is at the heart of the collection. It becomes a material that tells stories: sometimes gentle and playful, sometimes raw and uncompromising. It is precisely this tension that makes the FW26 collection so special. Laser-cut details, lace-like patterns and decorated surfaces give denim a modern sensibility that goes beyond pure craftsmanship. Pearls, metal and fine embroidery break up classic patterns, giving them a new, casual romanticism. The collection plays with contrasts without resolving them, creating a look that is cool, feminine and surprisingly versatile all at once.

Silhouettes and styling: new proportions, clear attitudes

Layering becomes the most important styling tool of the season. Familiar pieces are combined in new ways to create something unexpected: a T-shirt over a blouse, a fitted bodysuit under voluminous sleeves. Coats worn over jackets create new proportions. Oversized and structured pieces meet slim, body-hugging lines, creating a dynamic interplay that defines the entire look. Voluminous coats, new jacket shapes and wide silhouettes contrast with fitted tops and figure-hugging trousers. This creates a modern interplay of XL volume and clear, defined contours.

Denim as emotion: materials, innovation and craftsmanship

Denim remains at the heart of Mustang. In the autumn/winter 26 collection, the material becomes more emotional, diverse and experimental. The fabric concept ranges from soft, lightweight qualities to classic rigid denim and thermal models that redefine function and comfort.

Decorated denim is a clear highlight: lasercuts, studs, metal accents, fine textures and material mixes create a fabric that is no longer just robust, but expressive, modern and multi-faceted. It remains authentic while appearing sensitive at the same time.

New this season is the Kleo barrel fit style: a statement piece, clean or with cut-outs and fine details, available in several washes. It is complemented by flared fits, which are styled from classic to extravagant depending on the story and mood. Both silhouettes expand Mustang's denim world with a zeitgeist that feels both familiar and fresh.

