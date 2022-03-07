MVMT: Our Story

In 2013, we started MVMT to disrupt the overpriced and outdated models of the fashion industry. Empowered by the people through crowdfunding, our original watch line set us apart by bringing you quality, minimalist designs at radically fair prices. Through social media we grew far beyond our Los Angeles home, becoming a global community of 1.5 million MVMT owners (and counting). We are inspired by the go-getters, the innovators, the dreamers; and our designs embody this very spirit. They are built for adventuring, creating and daring to disrupt the norm. Above all else, we create with the dream of enlivening our ultimate mission: to inspire you to live life on your own terms.

The founders of MVMT

Our Products

MVMT delivers premium on-trend watches and accessories, designed at our headquarters in Los Angeles. We are confident you will love what we do that we offer a two year guarantee on everything we make.

MVMT watch

Our Mission

MVMT was founded on the belief that style should not break the bank. Our goal is to change the way you think about fashion by delivering premium designs at radically fair prices.

MVMT watch