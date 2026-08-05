NAME IT takes on footwear market with upcoming spring 2027 launch

Danish childrenswear brand NAME IT has launched a new footwear category, adding shoes, boots and sandals for children and young teenagers to its product range. The brand, owned by Danish fashion group BESTSELLER, presented NAME IT Footwear during Copenhagen Fashion Week 2026.

The expansion is one of NAME IT's biggest category launches in recent years. The company says it wants to offer families and business partners a more complete assortment covering all aspects of a child's wardrobe, entering a footwear market long dominated by established players.

Credits: NAME IT

For retailers, the launch introduces a new competitor to the children's footwear market, backed by the scale of BESTSELLER and NAME IT's existing position in childrenswear.

"Footwear is an extension of NAME IT that we have been looking forward to presenting. We already meet millions of families through our existing business, so we see considerable potential in this category," says Michael Vinther, brand director at NAME IT. "Shoes are an important part of children's wardrobes, and until now, it has not really been an area where we have had a presence."

Vinther says quality footwear demands different competencies than apparel, which is why NAME IT built a dedicated team with footwear industry experience and partnered with suppliers it says can deliver the required quality. "Our ambition is to offer footwear with a quality level that parents recognise from established brands, but at a more accessible price point," he adds.

Credits: NAME IT

Footwear specialist appointed

To lead the new category, NAME IT has recruited several specialists, including Inge Merrild Paarup, who brings three decades of experience in the footwear industry. She takes on the role of head of NAME IT Footwear, responsible for developing the category in line with the brand's broader quality standards.

The development process has been underway for more than a year. "When parents buy shoes for their children, they do not want to compromise on quality, comfort or fit. Our focus has therefore been on creating footwear that combines functionality, durability and design," says Paarup.

Credits: NAME IT

Rollout to focus on Northern Europe

The launch builds on NAME IT's position in childrenswear, where the brand has spent 40 years building trust with consumers and business partners in more than 55 countries. NAME IT Footwear will initially focus on Northern European markets, including Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands, where the brand already has a strong presence.

Credits: NAME IT

Sizes will range from a child's first shoes up to size 39, with two main collections a year plus smaller drops in between. NAME IT Footwear is now being presented to retailers and wholesale partners across Europe, with the first collection reaching consumers in spring 2027.

"The new category strengthens our offering to wholesale partners and is an important step in our ambition to provide a more complete universe for families with children. The first feedback from customers and partners has been very positive," says Paarup.