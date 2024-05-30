NAPAPIJRI presents SS25 collection: New Perspectives

In Spring/Summer 25, Napapijri looks at the power of tech and innovation with a progressive collection inspired by the brand’s heritage and codes in new, creative ways. Clean lines, material research and precise detailing shape a series of elevated lifestyle narratives. The chromatic depths of summer sunsets, defined by a spectrum of blues and oranges, lend dynamism to transitional and modular outerwear, summer must-haves, and utility details redefined through the lens of sharp ingenuity.

Following the seasonal flow, the collection channels a city-inspired spring journey into structured layers, architectural details and chromatic movement through functional, adaptable looks defined by tech materials and workwear details. As the season progresses, mid-weights turn into a laid-back journey into summer where a sense of adventure and energy melts into a range of looks defined by vibrant visuals, a warm palette, and elevated season classics.

SS25 collection: New Perspectives Credits: NAPAPIJRI

Future Heritage by Christopher Raeburn

Christopher Raeburn's first capsule collection as Napapijri's creative director delves into the intersection of technology and innovation, bridging the brand's heritage with its future. Each garment showcases the transformative power of design through meticulous attention to weight, material, and detail. This approach sets the stage for the collection's overarching theme, inviting exploration of new perspectives of the relationship between outdoor heritage and urban appeal.