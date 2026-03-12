Napapijri SS26 Campaign: Who are you?

Eight characters. Eight colours. One Rainforest Next: Napapijri introduces whoareyou?, a journey told through eight characters whose lives unfold across shifting landscapes. Their stories engage with identity as an idea shaped by instinct and intention, where every choice leaves a trace.

The campaign’s visual language centers on a series of portraits captured in each protagonist’s home environment, with every setting chosen to reflect a different facet of the Napapijri world. By bringing together unexpected personalities, the campaign highlights the brand’s core values: courage, in the way they navigate new terrains; duality, in the dialogues sparked by difference; heritage,in the stories they carry forward; and authenticity,in the honesty of every gesture portrayed.

Among the eight featured figures are Vinnie Jones, actor and former footballer, and Julia Sarr-Jamois, Fashion Director. Their contrasting stories - one rooted in reinvention, the other in creative authorship- illustrate the breadth of identities the icon can accompany. Another important profile included in the campaign is Italian astronaut and engineer Paolo Nespoli, whose very presence evokes the idea of a humanity without borders with the privileged perspective afforded only to the few who have had the chance to look at Earth from afar.

But the campaign does not stop with these three personalities. All eight profiles are rolled out through the whoareyou? campaign as well as Napapijri Bulletin’s weekly special issues, which extend the narrative beyond the visual campaign. Throughout the month, the Bulletin spotlights the people who bring whoareyou? to life, releasing two in-depth conversations. Through parallel questions and varied angles, these dialogues explore the values that shape Napapijri’s perspective, revealing unexpected connections born from difference and turning the campaign into an evolving cultural exchange. depth conversations each week. Through parallel questions and varied angles, these dialogues explore the values that shape Napapijri’s perspective, revealing unexpected connections born from difference and turning the campaign into an evolving cultural exchange.

The Rainforest Next anchors its narrative in the Spring/Summer 26 collection. Reimagined in lightweight, water-resistant, windproof fabric with sealed seams and a fully packable construction, this icon becomes a canvas for individuality. Available in eight distinct colours, it mirrors the diversity of the campaign’s protagonists as each shade carries its own story and its own way of moving through the world.

Because values aren’t told. They are worn.