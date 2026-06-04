Napapijri: Summer Palette
PRESS RELEASE
By Press Club
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Napapijri’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection celebrates the colours of the season through a palette inspired by sunlit landscapes, coastal horizons and natural elements. Soft neutrals, vibrant accents and earthy tones come together to create versatile looks that feel fresh, contemporary and effortless.
Lightweight outerwear, breathable fabrics and everyday essentials are elevated through carefully curated colour combinations, bringing depth and character to every outfit. More than a seasonal palette, this collection reflects a spirit of exploration and freedom, designed to move seamlessly between the city and the outdoors. Wherever the season takes you, discover the colours of summer.
Napapijri
SS26
VF CORP
VF Corporation