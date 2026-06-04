Napapijri: Summer Palette

Napapijri’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection celebrates the colours of the season through a palette inspired by sunlit landscapes, coastal horizons and natural elements. Soft neutrals, vibrant accents and earthy tones come together to create versatile looks that feel fresh, contemporary and effortless.

Credits: Napapijri

Credits: Napapijri

Lightweight outerwear, breathable fabrics and everyday essentials are elevated through carefully curated colour combinations, bringing depth and character to every outfit. More than a seasonal palette, this collection reflects a spirit of exploration and freedom, designed to move seamlessly between the city and the outdoors. Wherever the season takes you, discover the colours of summer.