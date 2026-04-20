Natulon® Zipper Series Surpasses 50% of YKK’s Global Zipper Sales

YKK Corporation (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Koichi Matsushima; hereafter, YKK) announces that the global sales share of its Natulon® zipper series—zippers that incorporate recycled materials—has exceeded 50%.

YKK began the full-scale global switchover to Natulon® products in FY2021, and with the support of customers worldwide, the switchover ratio reached 56% by the end of FY2025.

For many years, YKK has implemented manufacturing practices that make effective use of limited resources, and as part of those efforts, the company began working on Natulon® in earnest in 1994. The Natulon® zipper series uses recycled materials without compromising quality or functionality, transforming YKK’s long-standing resource-efficiency initiatives into tangible products. These efforts directly reflect the “Material Resources” goals outlined in the YKK Sustainability Vision 2050.

As reducing environmental impact across the apparel supply chain becomes an industry-wide challenge, Natulon® zippers use recycled materials derived from waste, helping reduce reliance on new fossil resources. In addition, compared with a standard YKK coil zipper, the #3 20 cm Natulon® closed-end coil zipper has been shown to emit approximately 19.6% less greenhouse gas (GHG) during production, based on lifecycle assessment (LCA) results.

In FY2019, prior to the switchover, Natulon® sales accounted for just 3% of the total volume. However, in FY2020, YKK set company-wide targets under its Sustainability Vision 2050 and began accelerating a global transition to more sustainable textile materials. By maintaining both a stable global supply chain and consistent product quality throughout this transition, YKK has been able to expand the switchover worldwide—beyond simple material substitution.

Guided by the YKK Philosophy of the Cycle of Goodness® , which emphasizes thinking proactively about what is best for society and future generations and creating new value, YKK continues to pursue a better future through monozukuri. Surpassing a 50% global sales share for the Natulon® zipper series represents a meaningful milestone in this ongoing journey. YKK remains committed to advancing a sustainable society through the continued development and supply of sustainable fastening products.

Because YKK employees all over the world came together as one with high aspirations and worked to drive the switchover forward, this significant achievement was made possible. Going forward, we will aim to create a circular society for apparel by further increasing the share of Natulon® series zippers in global sales, as well as developing zippers that can be easily recycled along with the garments themselves. As a true sustainable partner that goes beyond being a manufacturer of parts, we will continue working alongside our customers to help build a circular economy. - Comment from Yasuhiro Sato, Vice President, Product Strategy Division, Global Sales Headquarters, YKK Corporation