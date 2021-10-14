Nautica Wavemakers | Rocking The Boat

On October 9th, Nautica was a participating sponsor of Rocking Manhattan, a regatta hosted by the brand's newest Wavemaker: Rocking the Boat. Over 100 people, including Nautica associates, joined together to row 29.5 miles around the island of Manhattan to raise money for Rocking the Boat’s programs for South Bronx youths.

Rocking the Boat is an organization that empowers young people from the South Bronx to develop self-confidence, set ambitious goals, and gain the skills necessary to achieve them, one boat at a time.

In an interview with Nautica, Founder and Executive Director Adam Green shares how students work together to build wooden boats, learn to row and sail, and restore the local urban waterways in their communities.