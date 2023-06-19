Neo.Fashion. 2023 presents graduates and aspiring designers

Seventh edition of the event to take place during Berlin Fashion Week: Neo.Fashion. is proud to announce the highly anticipated seventh edition of its renowned fashion event, set to take place on July 11th and 12th, 2023, as part of the prestigious Berlin Fashion Week. Held at the historic Alte Münze Berlin, this hybrid event will feature captivating shows, a curated showroom, and possibilities dedicated to networking and collaboration.

The heart of the event will be the four Graduate Shows, taking place on July 11th and bringing together nine universities and over 80 talented graduates from across Germany. These exceptional young designers will present their cutting-edge collections, showcasing their creativity, skills, and unique perspectives. With the aim of fostering collaboration and celebrating the achievements of these graduates, Neo.Fashion. provides a platform that unites fashion universities and promotes cross pollination of ideas. A highlight of Neo.Fashion. 2023 will be the presentation of the prestigious "NEO.FASHION. Award". This award recognizes the best graduates from 12 distinguished institutions across the country. The nominees will participate in the "Best Graduates Show," where they will showcase their remarkable final collections. A distinguished jury, led by the Fashion Council Germany (FCG), will honor outstanding graduates in categories such as Best Design, Best Sustainability Concept, Best Craftsmanship, and Best Innovation. Winners will receive individual mentorship packages from the jury and the Neo.Fashion. network, setting them on the path to success.

Aspiring Designer Building on the success of its inaugural edition, Neo.Fashion. is thrilled to present the second edition of the Aspiring Designers showcase. This platform provides a space for emerging Berlin fashion labels to present their latest collections and state-of-the-art designs. The 15 Aspiring Designers showcase features a large showroom and two collective fashion shows, offering invaluable visibility and networking opportunities for participants. In addition, Neo.Fashion. is delighted to welcome special guests from the Ukrainian Fashion Week, showcasing the talent and creativity of emerging Ukrainian designers and promoting cultural exchange.

New formats: Virtual Fashion Contest Show & Neo.Fashion. Letters - Fashion meets Art. Fashion can inspire in all its diversity not only as a physically wearable product but also virtually. Around twenty 3D designers have created digital collections for the "Virtual Fashion Contest". The winners will be announced during their own show.

We can also be curious about the results of this new format! Breaking new ground, Neo.Fashion. introduces its exciting project, "Neo.Fashion. Letters - Fashion meets Art." This innovative initiative aims to blur the boundaries between art and design. Ten large-scale wooden letters will serve as canvases for young artists to showcase their creativity and artistic expression. Through this project, Neo.Fashion. aims to foster a creative network between fashion designers and artists, celebrating the intersection of these artistic disciplines. Recognizing the importance of networking and collaboration, Neo.Fashion. makes use of its platform and will host a dedicated networking evening taking place on July 10th. This pre-event brings together graduates, aspiring designers, industry professionals, press, and other fashion stakeholders. It serves as a hub for fostering connections, sharing ideas, and creating long-lasting partnerships within the fashion industry. Neo.Fashion. 2023 is a unique event in the fashion calendar, bringing together emerging talent, established industry professionals, and fashion enthusiasts. With its diverse and inclusive approach, Neo.Fashion. offers a platform for young designers to gain visibility, forge valuable connections, and unlock exciting opportunities.

Schedule Neo.Fashion. 2023 - Graduates & Aspiring Designers

Location: Alte Münze Berlin – Moltkemarkt 2, 10179 Berlin-Mitte

(at Alexanderplatz, across from Rotes Rathaus)

Schedule - Tuesday, July 11th

2 PM - Graduate Shows of AMD & Hannover

4 PM - Graduate Shows of Atelier Chardon Savard (Macromedia) & Reutlingen

6 PM - Graduate Shows of Pforzheim & HTW Berlin

8 PM - Graduate Shows of Bielefeld, Hamburg & Niederrhein

Schedule - Wednesday, July 12th

12 PM - Virtual Fashion Contest Show

2 PM - Collective Show 1 – Aspiring Designer

4 PM - Collective Show 2 – Aspiring Designer

6 PM - Collective Show – Design Talents Ukrainian Fashion Week

7.30 PM - „NEO.FASHION. AWARD“ Show

9 PM - Aftershow Party

Read more about the event here.