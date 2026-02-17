New Balance and Foot Locker exclusively launch new ABZORB 2000 colourways with Endrick

New Balance kicks off the season with new colourways of the ABZORB 2000, available exclusively at Foot Locker. A global campaign has been created to promote the launch, featuring international football star and New Balance athlete, Endrick. The campaign highlights the sneaker's cultural significance, urban style, and a progressive design that combines technology and aesthetics.

Together, New Balance and Foot Locker continue to redefine youth culture and sneaker trends globally. Set on a Madrid street corner and starring Endrick, the campaign captures the buzz of a meeting place and portrays moments of local community gathering. This setting evokes the meeting of different generations and streets brimming with vitality. It is the ideal context for which the ABZORB 2000 was designed.

Endrick is a rising star in global football. At just 19 years old, he is the youngest player in history to have debuted and scored for Palmeiras, as well as the most influential representative of Brazilian football in the last 60 years. A leading figure of the new generation of athletes, Endrick is a powerhouse of authentic energy, originality, and warmth, perfectly aligning with the bold spirit of New Balance and the spaces that inspire it.

New Balance x Foot Locker Credits: Foot Locker

First introduced in 1993, ABZORB cushioning revolutionised running shoe technology, and has since become an iconic feature of various lifestyle models beloved by enthusiasts. The ABZORB 2000 transforms this functional feature into a silhouette enhanced with innovative details, while maintaining its inspiration from 2000s running shoes.

The ABZORB 2000 is available exclusively in Neptune Grey/Blue Oyster and Timberwolf/Double Bubble colourways, online and in all Foot Locker stores, starting Monday, February 16, at a retail price of 200 euros.