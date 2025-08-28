New Beginnings: Deichmann launches its back-to-school campaign with Nike as the leading brand

Calzados, a subsidiary of the German group DEICHMANN SE, Europe's leading footwear retailer, presents its new "BACK TO SCHOOL" campaign. With this new campaign, DEICHMANN celebrates the start of the school year as a time of new beginnings. Europe's largest footwear retailer presents its selection of renowned sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and Fila , bringing a breath of fresh air to the classroom with cinematic-style storytelling. The campaign will run from July 28 to September 14, 2025, across Europe via television, OLV, social media, the online store, in physical points of sale and through newsletters, accompanied by public relations actions.

The campaign focuses on sneakers and accessories for children, teens, and young adults, with NIKE as the featured brand, along with Adidas, Puma, and Fila. The collection includes the latest trends and indoor sneakers with non-marking soles, as well as matching backpacks, bags, and caps: everything you need for a stylish start to the school year at an affordable price.

Video: DEICHMANN via YouTube

High-school aesthetics full of energy

Under the slogan "New Beginnings," DEICHMANN celebrates the magic of the first day of school after summer vacation. The spot captures this moment, inspired by the legendary high school movies of the 1990s. Retro colors, slow motion, motion blur... a familiar aesthetic, yet modern and full of energy. An empty hallway. Absolute silence. Then, a beat: random sounds like locker doors slamming, footsteps echoing, and the squeaking of sneakers, merging into a powerful soundtrack. The simple gesture of opening the school door unleashes a wave of energy.

"School is more than just a place: it's a stage, a meeting point, and a playground all at the same time. The first day of school after the summer holidays is the start of something big— and we're honoring and celebrating this in our new back-to-school campaign by presenting the right products together with Nike & Co.," explains Marcel Nawrath, Global Head of Brand Creation and Management at DEICHMANN.

Credits: DEICHMANN

Target audience: children, teenagers and young adults with fashion sensibilities

The casting emphasizes personality and authenticity, appealing to a cosmopolitan audience with an interest in fashion. "Back to School" is aimed at families with school-aged children and teenagers, as well as young adults with an active and authentic lifestyle who value fashion, quality, and value for money.

"With “Back to School,” we combine fashionable energy, creative staging, and a clear statement: DEICHMANN makes going back to school stylish – and accessible for everyone," adds Lukas Kaiser, Vice President of the Global Brand Competence Center at DEICHMANN.