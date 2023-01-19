New beginnings: Veja opens its new place in Paris

4200 square meters, 5 floors, 220 people working on site, a veggie restaurant and vintage furniture all over the place, this is VEJA's new home in Paris.

For more than 9 months, our team worked alongside the architects of the studio Hugo Haas, keeping the raw and minimalist spirit of the VEJA Stores.

Image: Antoine Huot for Veja

Image: Antoine Huot for Veja

The architects and our team sourced the materials themselves: recycled polyester carpets, tiles from South of France, second-hand furniture.

A hundred years ago, it was the printing building of the French communist party, called “Editions Sociales”. In the 2000s, it was an advertisement agency. Now it is our turn to put our energy into this incredible space. And to start new beginnings.

Image: Antoine Huot for Veja