New Book, Onlife Fashion, Reveals The 10 Rules For The Future Of High-End Fashion

Onlife Fashion, written by the excellent and world class marketing team – Philip Kotler, Giuseppe Stigliano and Riccardo Pozzoli, disclose for the first time the ten rules that high-end fashion brands will need to adhere to, in order to survive and thrive in the modern world. This timely book was published by LID, the leading business book publishing house in Europe.

Onlife Fashion contains exclusive interviews with CEOs and executives from the world of luxury fashion and its most famous brands that include Gucci, Versace, Moncler, Dolce & Gabbana and YSL, where each of these interviews gives a deep insight into the future of high-end fashion. The starting point for the book begins with its title, Onlife Fashion and discusses two important characteristics, which are, first, the increasingly blurred distinction between offline and online, and hence the term “onlife.” Second, the absence of rules, where today many existing fashion companies, originally based their businesses on strategies that existed in the past but are now out of date as things have moved on and changed.

Giuseppe Stigliano, one of the authors says: “I believe that the 10 rules summarised in the book and enriched by the contributions of 15 of the most important CEOs in the industry, are an essential guide in the decision-making of managers in the global fashion system in the coming years.”

Philip Kotler is known as the “father of modern marketing” and is a professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, Illinois, US and is also the author of several bestselling marketing books.

The second author is Giuseppe Stigliano, Global CEO of Spring Studios and an Adjunct Lecturer, UCL School of Management. Prior to this, Stigliano was CEO of Wunderman Thompson.

The third author is Riccardo Pozzoli, who is the Persol Global Brand Director, an Italian entrepreneur, advisor, and investor.

Onlife Fashion, originally published in Italy, has proved to be an essential guide and a must- read for anyone connected to or interested in the high-end luxury fashion sector. This is a book for those businesses and brands who want to stay relevant and be successful.