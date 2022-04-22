New brand aims to cut the fashion's emissions to half – launches 100% recycled t-shirts

New Standard recycles the textile industry's cutting waste into new clothes with a 50% smaller carbon footprint than making the same garments from virgin materials. The company sees transforming the fashion system as necessary to face humanity's greatest challenges and is on a mission to drive the change.

The Helsinki-based startup, New Standard, recycles cotton waste from the textile industry into building blocks of a wardrobe that stand the test of time. Brand's pursuit is driven by the need to reduce the environmental impact of fashion.

According to research by McKinsey, the fashion industry accounts for around 4% of global emissions. More than 70% of these emissions come from upstream operations – particularly energy-intensive raw material production.

"The global textile industry consumes 27 billion kilograms of cotton annually. However, approximately 15% of it goes to waste. We want to save as much of this valuable raw material as possible," says the Co-founder & CEO, Eetu Valjakka.

According to McKinsey, the global fashion industry must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to half by 2030 to restrict global warming to the 1.5 degrees targeted by The Paris Agreement. The emissions of New Standard's products already align with the target.

"The carbon footprint of manufacturing our t-shirt is 1.1 kilograms – 50% less than making the same product from virgin materials. We also use 99.9% less water," Valjakka explains.

New Standard, courtesy of the brand

Instead of chasing trends or designing for seasons, the upstart focuses on perfecting a permanent collection of 100% recycled essentials.

"New Standard's clothes are inspired by yesterday, designed for now, and constructed for the future. Our approach weaves style, comfort, and quality together with responsible practices. "

The company was founded on the idea of change, and part of its ethos is the belief that everyone can make a difference. To empower people to critically assess consumption decisions and demand more from their clothes, the upstart transparently discloses its products' supply chain and environmental impact in labels and web shop.

"Information is power, and if you ask me, the power belongs to consumers. It's time for fashion to stop hiding behind the smoke and mirrors and let people truly choose for themselves."

However, Valjakka doesn't shy away from pointing out that the world can't shop its way out of the climate crisis. Instead, he further underlines the responsibility of the industry stakeholders and policymakers in driving systemic change in fashion — the purpose of his company's existence.

"We don't want anyone to buy our clothes unless they need them. Instead, we want to help people to reduce, reuse and recycle. Driving the change in fashion towards greater ecological integrity requires cooperation and bold commitments followed by even bolder actions," he concludes.

New Standard, courtesy of the brand

About New Standard

New Standard was founded in 2021 by Eetu Valjakka and Samuli Pehkonen to create the building blocks of a wardrobe that stands the test of time in terms of style, quality, and use of resources.

The startup recycles the textile industry's cutting waste into new clothes made from 100% recycled materials.

Than Carbon footprint of New Standard's clothes is 50% smaller compared to equivalent products made from virgin materials – the manufacturing also requires 99.9% less water.

The manufacturing process doesn't use dyes or harmful chemicals as the clothes get their color from recycled and sorted waste.

The company opens its value chain and environmental impact in the product labels and online store to empower people with the information needed to make better decisions.

The team behind the brand has previously worked at Nike, R/H Studio, ASK Scandinavia, and technology startups.

The online store of the brand opens on April 20, 2020, with the launch of 100% recycled t-shirts for men and women.

The permanent collection of New Standard will continue to expand with essentials that weave together style, quality, and responsible practices.

New Standard, courtesy of the brand