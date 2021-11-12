New brand to the UK | Unfair Athletics

Unfair Athletics was founded in Munich, Germany and is now launching in the UK. Stocked at House of Fraser as well as selected independents.

Starting out as a small backroom get-together, founder Florian Königbauer has propelled the brand into the public eye where it has been met with huge success, catching the attention of many German rappers such as Gzuz, Maxwell, and Alberto Loki to name a few. With deep roots in various subcultures, Unfair Athletics proves itself to be a brand driven by versatility, through its display of a range of styles to cater to what Florian likes to call the main character - an individual who plays by their own rules.

Drawing inspiration from the style and subculture of the alleys, backyards and sports fields, Unfair Athletics’ core collection features a range of comfortable, clean, and minimalistic t-shirts and crewnecks, made from high-quality materials and imprinted with the iconic brand logo. The collection also presents a selection of classic track tops in a variety of colourways, including darker blacks and greys to bright and vibrant blues and oranges. Designed for cool, continuous comfort with a retro appeal, these track tops can be used in the court and in the club.

Unfair Athletics new AW21 ‘Inner Circle’ collection sees a variety of tailored matching sets which sit alongside American fraternity-style sweatshirts and thick winter-ready coats. The collection also includes a mix of accessories such as gloves, hats, hoods, and bags.

