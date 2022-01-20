New date announced for the winter edition of INNATEX

The 49th INNATEX will take place from 25 to 27 February 2022 in Hofheim-Wallau. That is the outcome of a survey conducted by organisers MUVEO GmbH among exhibitors at the international trade fair for sustainable textiles. The dates are thus shifted back by one month.

“We are aware that depending on their order cycle, the new dates for the winter fair will suit some labels better than others,” says project manager Alexander Hitzel. “But whatever the outcome, we wanted to come to a joint decision with the sector on the new trade fair dates.”

The reasons for postponing the fair are the way the pandemic developed at the beginning of the year and the need to ensure the safety and good health of those participating. A detailed hygiene policy and practice is being drawn up that will be subject to adjustment at short notice.