New Generation: the 360° Denim Capsule from s.Oliver

True to its vision for sustainable and circular fashion, s.Oliver takes its first step towards circularity with the new 360° Denim Capsule. Womenswear and menswear combine fashion and responsibility to jointly launch eight contemporary denim styles.

The main material of the products is ninety-eight percent cotton, equally recycled or sourced from material scraps. In order to achieve better recyclability, the focus was on keeping the proportion of synthetic fibers as low as possible and, if possible, to use material scraps here as well. Components such as rivets on jeans are replaced by fashionable embroidery, as they pose a problem when it comes to recycling. In addition, modern finishing methods such as laser applications, ozone treatments and nano bubble processes can save resources at this stage of the process. All of this pays off in the recyclability of the styles, whose properties make them part of our new denim generation.

The 360° denims each include denim pants as well as the matching jacket. For the ladies, the range is completed by a trendy maxi skirt. For the casual all-over denim look and for combining the pieces with each other, but also individually as a statement piece, responsible denim is a highlight for the spring season.

The 360° denim capsule by s.Oliver is available since February in all s.Oliver stores as well as in the online store from 79.99 euros.

Picture: s.Oliver, courtesy of the brand