New knit capsule collection: Marc Cain brings lightness in knitted form

Airy, light and technologically pioneering: the summer capsule collection redefines knitwear. It embodies a modern femininity characterised by softness and refined knit craftsmanship. Combined with flowing fabrics and delicate lace, it creates a modern, feminine look for the warm season.

An innovative highlight of the collection is the openwork knit in a romantic look. An exquisite mohair blend yarn is mixed tone-on-tone with a technical yarn that wraps around the mohair like an ultra-thin lamination. The softness is completely retained, while the material gains a new stability. This creates, for the first time, voluminous, sculptural silhouettes with maximum lightness.

Credits: Marc Cain

Credits: Marc Cain

Exclusive yarn innovation from Italy

In collaboration with an Italian supplier, Marc Cain has developed a luxurious cashmere blend yarn in which sequins are threaded. The result is a particularly high-quality handfeel with subtle points of shine.

Credits: Marc Cain

Credits: Marc Cain

All knit pieces in the capsule collection carry the label “Knitted in Germany” and are produced in the knitwear park in Bodelshausen.

The collection will be available from November 2026 in stores and online.