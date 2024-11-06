New LYCRA® TOP COMFORT Fiber Launched by The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, announced today it has launched its latest innovation for pantyhose waistbands, LYCRA® TOP COMFORT fiber.

In a recent study*, consumers indicated three of the top 10 criteria for sheer hosiery were related to the waistband. Consumers desire waistbands that are not too tight or dig in, slip down, or roll down.

Based on these consumer insights, The LYCRA Company developed a new waistband that fits a wider size range to accommodate different body shapes and permits an invisible waistline, smooth silhouette and reduced red marks.

“We developed the LYCRA® TOP COMFORT fiber to meet market demand and set new high standards for secure fit and waistband comfort,” said Sybille Bald, strategic marketing director for legwear at The LYCRA Company. “In wear tests, 8 out of 10 consumers preferred pantyhose that used LYCRA® TOP COMFORT fiber.”

LYCRA® TOP COMFORT fiber delivers a consistent knitting performance from the beginning to end of the bobbin with excellent dye uptake and color fastness. In addition, the fiber properties enable knitting with low tension and precise target waistband dimensions, thereby increasing efficiency.