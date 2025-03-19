New natural lifting bra 24-hour support that stays out of sight and out of mind

Tezenis presents its new Natural Lifting Bra, a bra conceived to transform functionality into an unprecedented sensory experience.

The style was designed to offer a custom-fit, to shape the body without constricting and enhance the natural figure in a way that is discreet under clothes and totally undetectable when worn. Thanks to the innovative seamless and laser cut processing technique used, the bra seems to melt into the skin, giving a feeling of absolute freedom. Although it is not underwired, its structure ensures natural support that enhances breasts of all shapes with a gentle natural lifting effect.

The softness and lightness of microfibre, combined with the perfect seamless neckline elevate this new underwear staple to provide a feminine and elegant touch under any outfit, while making it so versatile and comfortable that it can be worn 24/7 without even realising it.

With the New Natural Lifting Bra, natural beauty finally finds daily support that upholds its authenticity at any age.