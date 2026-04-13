New perspectives: Mykita and Rimowa expand Heritage collection

RIMOWA and MYKITA are industry leaders renowned for their expert engineering and meticulous craftsmanship. Following last year’s successful introduction of this partnership, for Spring 2026, the two brands present new eyewear designs for the HERITAGE series, alongside a new campaign with renowned German talents, actress Nina Hoss and model Leon Dame, reflecting the discipline behind artistic expression and craft.

Rooted in a rich German heritage and a deep commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and timeless design, the partnership is focused on developing eyewear based upon a shared legacy of lightweight and built-to-last constructions. Designed in collaboration between Cologne and Berlin, the eyewear collection is meticulously handcrafted at MYKITA HAUS in Berlin.

Image: Rimowa

Image: Rimowa

he newest launch introduces Clay Green, a tone-on-tone matte khaki colourway applied across hand-lacquered stainless steel frames and anodised aluminium rings across various styles of the HERITAGE series. Paired with Raw Brown Gradient lenses, the palette suggests a softly aged surface while maintaining a distinctly contemporary clarity.

New to the HERITAGE series is also the MR006 model, a refined teardrop aviator silhouette. The new style joins existing shapes from earlier releases, reinforcing the collection’s focus on iconic design.

The HERITAGE concept unites RIMOWA’s signature aluminium in the rings with MYKITA’s expertise in stainless steel eyewear into the frame to add stability, as well as premium sun lenses, ensuring full UV protection and superior optical clarity. Each pair comes with a co-branded eyewear case and cleaning cloth, alongside a certificate of authenticity, attesting to the exceptional craftsmanship and quality assurance of the collection.

Image: Rimowa

The new campaign is fronted by Nina Hoss, known for her emotionally resonant work across film and theatre, and Leon Dame, whose singular runway presence blends character and energy. Both bring a practice shaped by dedication and a distinct personal language – qualities that mirror the partnership’s focus on technical precision and timeless design with a modern edge.

Unfolding within a rehearsal space, the campaign playfully positions sunglasses as tools that can shield emotion, offer distance and allow for private moments in public. Eyewear becomes an essential part of the lived experience – functional objects that are also extensions of the self.

The models are available worldwide in Mykita stores, selected Rimowa stores, at exclusive optical partners and online.