New Season BAV TAiLOR Sales Campaign With SSAW Showroom

BAV TAiLOR delves into the New Year 2024 represented by SSAW showroom. Currently operating from two locations: one in Europe and the other in the Middle East, the multi-disciplinary showroom plans to expand BAV TAiLOR’s distribution world wide with an emphasis on key markets: Australia, Japan, South Korea, the Middle East (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE - Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Europe, the UK, Canada and the USA.

ŚAKTI SPHERE | DECENNIAL ANNIVERSARY

This year October 9th 2023, auspiciously marked the company’s Decennial Anniversary and the launch of Bav’s majestically evoled website – an evolution of the brand into the BAV TAiLOR ŚAKTI SPHERE - a constellation of multi-facets to stimulate and enrich the wellbeing of those discerning souls who remain curious to discover new paths towards self-mastery. Bav’s bespoke design vision and purpose-centred philosophy is infused into each respectful project she embarks upon. Whether a seeker to explore slow-living collections, shanti wellness rituals or Bav's self-embodied tools to engineer oneself to embark upon a self-discovery journey guided by her soulful consultancy.

Credits: BAV TAiLOR

BESPOKE SERVICES

The śakti sphere offers bespoke services for soulful clothing and shanti wellness accessories to enhance sacred spaces, mindful boutiques, retreats, spas, hoteliers, yachts, restaurateurs, and sanctuary spaces.

The complete holistic lifestyle range includes:

slow-living clothing

spirit nurturing accessories

sacred space homeware

energy flow furniture

aura enhancing inner rituals

conscious consultancy

Designed with purpose, rather than superfluous.

Credits: BAV TAiLOR

CONSCIOUS 360° MANIFESTO

The value-driven company possesses a spiritual philosophy that embraces since it’s foundation in 2013, a conscious r360° manifesto towards circular design, new-age materials, ethical and transparent supply chains, social contributions, and inner ecology teachings allowing oneself to connect with their inner purpose.

A Member of Positive Luxury [shortlisted Social Innovator Award 2023], officially re-certified with the Butterfly Mark for a company-wide commitment to sustainability, and since inception, a member of Common Objective [CO Leader Award 2022].

As a Future Positive business, the company is committed to aligning with the UNSDG’s through itsaccountable actions, collaborations and initiatives. The BAV TAiLOR 360° SPHERE IMPACT REPORT focuses on the present as well as taking next steps towards ensuring a forward positive future.

Born in London, Indian by origin, a nomad in spirit, Bav Tailor, is the Founder and Conscious Creative of her namesake holistic luxury brand. Upholding through her surname, the tradition of her ancestors and Grandfathers, great Sartorialists, the company sources materials from mindful suppliers and showcases exquisite craftsmanship in each creation. Winner of Marie Claire Sustainability Awards 2023 – Small Business Health, Wellness & Beauty, and shortlisted for the Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2023 Best Carbon Footprint Initiative, BAV TAILOR through the values of respect, trust, integrity and honesty has built her conscious network of relationships and her hygge vision that continues to organically evolve.

Through the mantra 'respect your body+ yoursphere', BAV TAiLOR encourages holistic living and love of our mind, body, and atman - the self,whilst nurturing the sphere that' surrounds Us.