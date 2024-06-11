New Seducation: The relaunch of the ROSNER brand

Scandinavian casual chic meets French serenity and sophistication.

ROSNER Studio offers the perfect balance between sensitivity and self-confidence. It stands for modern design: feminine, stylish, with a clear line. High-quality accents that are nevertheless suitable for everyday use emphasise the statement. New Seduction is a way of life and an expression of a new femininity. She uses the cool and functional modernity as a stage to live out her feminine and romantic side.

SS25 Credits: Rosner

The colour range is based on natural earth tones, graduated shades of beige through to terracotta. Green is more of a muted colour. Brightness is implemented via pebble and light aniseed. A radiant, light blue provides a clear, summery freshness. To create an arc of suspense, there is an interplay of cold and warm colours with tinted pastels such as lavender, yellow, bleached pink and cool mint green.

The model variants in combination with the fabrics provide the perfect basis for expressing all contrasts. Modernity and romance are juxtaposed. Casual cargo trousers made of flowing materials make you look strong and self-confident, but also feminine and soft. Trousers ranging from wide to straight cut present a chic and cool look. Clear and edgy silhouettes such as cropped bootcuts, flareds and straights bring a new, modern femininity back into fashion and round off the theme. A wide variety of chinos are an important theme for the coming season.

The fabric pattern is characterised by subtle irregularity and an exclusive understatement. Shiny surfaces and dry cottons contrast with fine linen textures. Robust denims with a sturdy look and yet a super soft feel complete the statement.

SS25 Credits: Rosner

The ROSNER Studio - Spring Summer 2025 collection is as versatile and changeable as the life of today's modern woman. ROSNER Studio supports her as the perfect partner and gives her individuality and character that special expression