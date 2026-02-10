New Skechers Cozy Fit: as comfortable as a favourite jumper

The new Skechers Cozy Fit collection, from the popular Slip-ins range, delivers a wearing experience with almost unbeatable comfort. Cosy, lightweight and thoroughly comfortable, these shoes are as pleasant to wear as a favourite fluffy jumper. Soft materials and sophisticated cushioning elements make every step a feel-good moment. Thanks to the practical Slip-ins technology, the shoes can be put on with ease, without any need for bending or lacing.

A trainer that feels like a gentle hug for the feet, while being so comfortable it can be worn effortlessly, is the core concept behind the new Skechers Cozy Fit collection. The line harmonises comfort and lightness, creating a natural feel that consistently looks stylish.

Skechers Slip-ins: Contour Foam – Cozy Fit for men. Image: Skechers

Comfort that makes a difference

Inside, sophisticated cushioning elements provide lasting comfort. The ultra-lightweight Contour Foam midsole adapts flexibly to the individual foot shape, supporting each step with uniform, adaptive cushioning. Layered on top, the Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insole offers a soft walking experience and enhances breathability through its air-permeable design. The materials are also easy to maintain and machine washable, offering maximum everyday practicality.

Cozy Fit meets modern design

Beyond comfort, the aesthetic is equally impressive. The Cozy Fit trainers have a minimalist design, allowing for versatile everyday styling. A quilted textile upper with a synthetic overlay provides a clean look, while the flexible, high-traction outsole underscores the shoe's functional design.

Effortless entry thanks to Slip-ins technology

With the proven Skechers Slip-ins technology, the Skechers Cozy Fit can be put on with complete ease, requiring no bending, hands, or laces. The specialised heel area, featuring a Heel Pillow, ensures a secure fit for the foot. This is an added advantage for those who appreciate practicality or are simply in a hurry.

The new Skechers Cozy Fit collection for women, men, girls and boys is available now at skechers.ch. It includes a range of different models, from sports-inspired trainers to casual, everyday options.

