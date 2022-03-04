We dare you to be your unapologetically yourself

We’re happy to announce that our new spring summer collection UNTAMED by MOOST & THE MUSE is live now! With our new collection Untamed you will explore the depths of the wild feminine. It’s a remembrance of the untamed version of women. Sadly she is an endangered species; somewhere along the road women started to believe they are labradors, while in fact they are wolves. Our muse is there to inspire women to free all the parts that have been bound and reclaim the inherent wisdom that goes beyond the confines of social norms.

Run bare-foot and freely in this magical world

Untamed is a collection bursting with adventurous pieces that helps women to embody their wild nature. She runs freely on the beach in flowy blouses & dresses with ruffle effects and embroidery details. Bare-foot and wrapped in golden/silver glittery fabric dresses she dances the night away. Tropical patterns, faded snake prints and stone washed fabrics got her covered on local city market trips.

Women SS22 Collection UNTAMED by MOOST & THE MUSE, courtesy of the brand

Conscious lifestyle

We accompany our muse on the road of living a more conscious lifestyle and we do all we can to empower her in that choice. We are not led by fast fashion trends or colors but mainly work with natural tones that match our story, collection and concept. Our summer or winter items are not seasonally tied and wearable all year round. Each collection is an addition to the previous collection. We choose to work with natural materials such as linen/viscose blends, 100% cotton and modal as much as possible.

Women SS22 Collection UNTAMED by MOOST & THE MUSE, courtesy of the brand

MOOST & The Muse will inspire you as a woman to rise

