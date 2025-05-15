New summer comfort: Skechers launches vegan slip-ins sandals

Summer footwear that feels like walking barefoot with a tailwind: The new Skechers Slip-Ins sandals are here – designed for effortless slip-on wear, ultimate comfort, and a smooth stride. Featuring vegan materials and clever Slip-Ins comfort technology, they perfectly capture the current zeitgeist. Anyone who dislikes buckles, laces, or bending down will love these this summer.

When comfort, function, and style converge, the result is Skechers Slip-Ins. Just in time for summer, the Californian brand is relaunching its proven sport sandals as a Slip-Ins version – ideal for those who want to slip into their shoes quickly, comfortably, and without bending over, even in the warmer months.

Image: SKECHERS

Slip-Ins Technology for Maximum Comfort

The new Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 and Go Walk Flex sandal models feature the patented Hands Free Slip-ins system with stretch straps for easy, hands-free entry. The integrated Heel Pillow and Yoga Foam comfort insole provide soft cushioning. Furthermore, all models utilize 100% vegan materials. The new Skechers Slip-Ins sandals are available now for CHF 75.- on the brand's website.

