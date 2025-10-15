New Uniqlo and Needles fleece collection

Uniqlo announces the launch of a Uniqlo and Needles fleece line, the very first collaboration combining Uniqlo's high-quality manufacturing with the aesthetic and visionary spirit of Needles. Needles, a brand created by Keizo Shimizu, founder of the clothing store Nepenthes, is a favourite among fashion enthusiasts. This new collaborative collection features iconic Uniqlo fleece garments, enhanced with the refinement of Needles.

Uniqlo x Needles Credits: Uniqlo

Keizo Shimizu: “Since the founding of Nepenthes in 1988 and Needles in 1995, we have continuously shared our ideas with the world at our own pace from our studio in Jingumae, Tokyo. By enhancing Uniqlo's signature fleeces with our butterfly motif and the iconic Needles look, we have created truly iconic garments. We look forward to introducing the world of Needles to a wider audience through this collaboration.”

Three pieces of iconic precision in a simple design

The attention to detail of Needles and the fleece artistry of Uniqlo merge in a unique collection where beauty meets simplicity. Three product types are available in solid basic tones: black, grey, beige and purple.

Uniqlo x Needles Credits: Uniqlo

Uniqlo x Needles Credits: Uniqlo

Signature colour palette and aesthetic of Needles revealed in the details

The Fleece Zipped Jacket, with its modern relaxed silhouette and elegant Needles colourway, is inspired by vintage clothing from the 1970s. The Oversized Fleece Cardigan, available in solid or striped versions, features the iconic Needles pattern adapted to a Uniqlo fit. The Wide-Leg Fleece Trousers have an elegant straight silhouette and are adorned with a tonal side stripe for a sophisticated look. Discover this new collaborative collection from Uniqlo, featuring unisex fleece garments infused with the aesthetic and vision of Needles.