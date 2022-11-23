New Winter Collection 22 Wildfire by Moost & The Muse

With our newest winter collection ‘22 called WILDFIRE we explore the power of the creative feminine wildfire. Her constant craving for exploration and open spaces. She’s unrestricted by the social norms because she doesn’t follow any rules other than guidance coming from her own heart. Nothing can resist her magnetizing nature.

Before she became fired she had to go through the darkest seasons of life and these weren’t always easy. She has come so far and learned to let go of everything that wasn’t right for her. That you can choose instead of embrace and that mistakes are an inevitable part of life. It all opened her eyes to see all the possibilities of what life could be. The deeper she went within, the higher she rose. And suddenly she realized that she hadn't searched any further. She is the light and home is within.

Picture: Moost & The Muse, FW22 Collection, courtesy of the brand

It helps you rise and make you feel alive

WILDFIRE is a collection that helps her rise and makes her feel alive. She will find old photos in her favorite bohemian dress and sleep in nostalgia on an old leather couch for what feels like ten minutes. Wrapped in a cozy oversized woolen cardigan she’s laying on the ground with her guitar and playing her favorite tune of life. Running through the rain in her favorite flared pants and feeling every drop on her skin. In the afternoon she’s sitting by the window in her most feminine lingerie and kimono where she pours her red wine and closes her eyes. Nothing in life excites her more.

At the end of the day she wants to leave the world with a heart that is worn-out and tender all over. She wants to leave this world that she pours love into everything she did that crashed her soul into each and every single day. There are no rules when it comes to the heart. Have the courage to feel it! A wildfire; An explorer of magic and finds light in everything.

Discover their new collection now at moostandthemuse.com