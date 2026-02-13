New York Chic: Introducing the 45th Anniversary Fall/Winter 2026 Michael Kors Collection Runway Show

For Fall/Winter 2026, Michael Kors leaned into dramatic simplicity and the idea of reinvented wardrobe essentials. Tailoring met softness with bias cuts, delicate draping, fluid layers and modern twists on classic textures from tweed to flannel. A new way to dress for evening found the balance between grit and glamour with train-adorned trousers, borrowed-from-the-boys shirts, opulent hand-embroidery and cocktail gowns with trains that doubled as wraps.

Credits: Courtesy of Michael Kors

For the palette, urban neutrals, including Kors’ signature camel (dubbed fawn this season), were punctuated with power shades of ruby, raspberry and wine. Accessories embraced the architectural strength of the designer’s hometown, paired with shoes designed for a city life on the go. Demonstrative outerwear emphasized the season’s entrance-making appeal.

A custom soundtrack crafted by composer Sebastien Perrin tapped into the orchestral backdrop of the show’s venue and the inherent glamour of the season as models including Liisa Winkler, Julia Nobis, Paloma Elsesser, Karolin Wolter, Ugbad Abdi, Alex Consani, Aymeline Valade, Amelia Gray, Devyn Garcia and more walked the runway, with legendary supermodel Christy Turlington closing the show.

A-listers Uma Thurman, Dakota Fanning, brand ambassador Suki Waterhouse, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Kelsea Ballerini, Mary J. Blige, Martha Stewart, Olivia Munn, Leslie Bibb, Rachel Zegler, Nicole Scherzinger, Audra McDonald and more friends of the brand were among the front row.

The celebrations continued as guests made their way across Lincoln Center to New York staple P.J. Clarke’s for cheeseburgers and martinis. A surprise piano performance by Grammy-nominated musician and artist Rufus Wainwright brought down the house.

