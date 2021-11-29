Nicki Studios X Gina Tricot A/W 2021

The success returns: the sequel to last year’s hit design

Gina Tricot is following up its autumn 2020 success by launching a second collection in collaboration with Nicki Studios – the Norwegian street-style brand founded by sisters Ardiana Nicki Mehmeti, Alberita Nicki Gallegos, and Nora Nicki Cimili.

What’s new this year? Along with the must-have tracksuit, the collection now features cosy puffer jackets, as well as its own sport segment that focuses on activewear such as comfy tops and tights in sports materials. Earthy neutrals are blended with shades of blue and classic black. The collection also features additional, matching “mum and mini” outfits. Coordinating accessories are also included: smart water bottles from the SIGG brand, lunchboxes, caps, bags, and mobile-phone cases. It’s an on-trend collection where lifestyle meets sport – perfect for those on the go, whether it’s the gym or a walk, a family outing or an intensive workout.

“It feels right for us to continue our collaboration with Nicki Studios, this time with new elements in the collection, such as activewear and mini. As we offer what our target group is asking for, we’re also surprising everyone with a new take: fashion meets sport,” says Karin Westas Norlander, Brand & Marketing Director for Gina Tricot.

The collection will be released on 9 December 2021, and will be available online at ginatricot.com and exclusively at the Grensen store in Oslo, Norway.