Nicky Zimmermann & Simone Zimmermann Celebrate the Cruise 26 RTW Collection "Twisted Romance" at Chateau Marmont

Nicky Zimmermann & Simone Zimmermann celebrated the Cruise 26 RTW Collection, Twisted Romance, at Chateau Marmont with a memorable evening shared with VIPs and friends of the brand from around the world.

Hilary Rhoda & Hailey Clauson Credits: Myles Hendrik for ZIMMERMANN

The evening began with a candlelit dinner in the hotel’s storied Bungalow where guests gathered around two dramatically long tables layered in soft ivory linens with antique candelabras and cascades of pearls reflecting off lush greenery just outside.

Credits: Lexus Gallegos for ZIMMERMANN

After dinner, the celebration moved upstairs to the Penthouse, where DJ Kitty Kash set the tone for a night of dessert, dancing, and conversations that carried well into the evening—a modern Hollywood reverie brought to life true Zimmermann fashion.

Abby Champion, Larsen Thompson, Chloe East Credits: Myles Hendrik for ZIMMERMANN

Credits: Lexus Gallegos for ZIMMERMANN

Guests were dressed in Cruise 26 RTW Collection

Rita Ora and Emma Roberts Credits: Myles Hendrik for ZIMMERMANN

EMMA ROBERTS selected the Zimmermann Rebellion Corded Corset Dress and Rebellion Corded Billow Dress in Ivory. RITA ORA selected the Zimmermann Rebellion Mariners Blouse and Rebellion Mariners Midi Skirt in Ivory, Orla Buckle Sandal and Wavelength Top Handle in Toffee.

Rita Ora Credits: Myles Hendrik for ZIMMERMANN

Isabela Merced selected the Zimmermann Rebellion Fray Flutter Blouse & Rebellion Fray Corset in Cream and Halcyon Clutch in Ivory, Zoey Deutch was wearing the Zimmermann Rebellion Drawn Mini Dress in Beige and Helix High Boot in Chocolate and Dakota Fanning selected the Zimmermann Rebellion Lantern Gown in Ocean Atlas.

Isabela Merced, Zoey Deutch, Dakota Fanning Credits: Myles Hendrik for ZIMMERMANN