Nike and FC Barcelona present second Kobe collection

US brand Nike has unveiled the second kit and the Kobe x FC Barcelona collection for the 2026-27 season, according to a press release. The collection unites the Kobe Sheath logo and the club's crest for the second consecutive season.

According to Nike, the kit is inspired by the basketball player Kobe Bryant. Details include a texture inspired by the black mamba; a Field Purple colour base; gold accents; an iridescent crest; and a Kobe quote on the inside of the collar: “Leave the game better than you found it”. The garment also incorporates Nike Aero-FIT cooling technology.

Credits: Nike

The collection includes training and sportswear pieces, such as jackets, T-shirts, a hoodie, joggers, shorts and wide-leg trousers, all featuring the Kobe Sheath logo and the Barça crest. The range is completed with exclusive FC Barcelona versions of two Nike models, the Dunk Low and the Kobe 3.

The collaboration follows on from the first Kobe x FC Barcelona collection, which introduced the Kobe Sheath logo to professional football. The new kit has been available worldwide since July 24, on the Nike website, official Barça stores and selected Nike stores.