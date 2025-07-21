Nike celebrates a decade of training footwear dominance with the new Metcon 10

Nike is commemorating the 10th anniversary of its iconic Metcon training footwear franchise with its most stable and durable cross-training shoe yet: a lighter silhouette engineered to support every facet of an athlete's training regimen.

The Nike Metcon 10 continues to set the standard in training footwear through its combination of durability, functionality, and athlete-validated design elements, reaffirming Nike's commitment to empowering athletes to reach their full potential. Every detail of the new silhouette reflects what elite and everyday athletes value most in this key piece of footwear, refined through years of feedback to deliver unparalleled performance across all training disciplines.

“A decade on, we’ve reassessed the DNA of what makes the Metcon the global standard in training footwear and focused on perfecting the balanced system of strength the Metcon stands for: stability, grip, lockdown, and mobility,” explains Erin Gleason, Nike Training Product Line Manager. “In designing the Metcon 10, we simplified the construction and went back to the fundamentals of what makes the Metcon a benchmark. We listened to athletes of all disciplines and intensities to create a shoe that reflects how they train today.”

Inspired by the demands of the most rigorous athletes, the Metcon 10 combines grip, stability, mobility, and lockdown to deliver balanced performance across all strength and conditioning movements. Lighter and more runnable than previous iterations, this new silhouette helps both elite and everyday athletes master every phase of their training.

Metcon 10. Image: Nike

The Metcon 10 features a ReactX midsole, comprised of soft, responsive foam, designed for a cushioned ride ideal for short sprints, box jumps, and high-mobility movements, keeping athletes comfortable and explosive throughout their workout.

A redesigned and lighter Hyperlift plate in the heel provides maximum stability for heavy lifts like squats, deadlifts, and cleans by distributing weight down and out while increasing heel stiffness. A wider forefoot and improved outsole offer enhanced grip for power and control.

“The ReactX foam makes the Metcon 10 feel more responsive than ever, and the updated Hyperlift plate provides more stability without sacrificing flexibility,” says Rad Lopez, Nike Trainer. “Whether I’m doing strength training or HIIT – or both – I feel like the Metcon 10 is built to perform at the highest level.”

A haptic-printed upper reinforces high-wear areas like the midfoot and toe, enhancing grip and durability without adding extra weight. Durable rubber extends from the outsole to the midsole to withstand abrasion from exercises like rope climbs, asphalt, and turf workouts. A midfoot strap improves lockdown and provides added support during dynamic movements, while a TPU heel clip increases lateral stability and reduces wall friction during handstand push-ups.

Metcon 10. Credits: Nike

“The key to a well-rounded training program is incorporating squats, hinges, pushes, pulls, lifts, rotations, and anti-rotations. The Metcon 10’s midfoot strap gives me the confidence that my ankles and feet are well-supported during these multi-directional movements,” says Darren Tomasso, Nike Trainer. “With the Metcon 10, I no longer need multiple pairs of shoes for a single workout. Now I can lift heavy without feeling weighed down; move light and free when jumping, hopping, and bounding; and move dynamically without worrying about slipping.”

Additionally, sticky rubber in the forefoot provides traction and long-lasting grip for dynamic movements like lunges and jumps, while flex grooves in the midsole allow for a smooth heel-to-toe transition during sprints.

The breathable upper promotes airflow, keeping athletes cool and comfortable through every rep, and a new lacing system minimizes distractions during high-impact movements by securing laces in a low-profile pocket.

Strategically placed cutouts in the outsole increase forefoot flexibility and reduce the Metcon 10’s weight, making it feel noticeably lighter than previous models. “Heavy lifting requires a strong mind-muscle connection. The Metcon 10 is so stable that it helps me eliminate distractions and fully focus on my reps,” says Claire Prince, Nike Trainer. “The silhouette feels significantly lighter than previous versions. It’s evolved to maintain its structural integrity without feeling heavy.”

The Nike Metcon 10 will be available globally in women’s and men’s sizing beginning August 4 on Nike.com and at select retailers.