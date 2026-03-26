Nike Football Unveils 2026 Federation Kits, Engineered With Aero-FIT for the World’s Greatest Stage

As football fans around the world turn their eyes to the game’s biggest stage this summer, Nike is setting a new standard for national team kit design: merging pinnacle cooling innovation with time-honored tradition and bold visions for the future.

Credits: Nike Football

A unified approach guides Nike’s 2026 federation collections, which offer a deep exploration of each federation’s heritage, culture and identity — bringing forward a striking sense of optimism and future-facing inspiration. Home kits are anchored in each federation’s DNA, while away kits are designed as future classics, creating bold and authentic expressions for a new generation.

Central to this vision is Nike’s Aero-FIT performance cooling technology, which leverages computational design and a highly specialized, stitch-specific knitting process to help athletes stay cool in the extreme conditions anticipated throughout this summer’s tournament.

Credits: Nike Football

Aero‑FIT is Nike’s most advanced cooling apparel system, engineered at the yarn and stitch level to create a highly texturized knit that combines open and closed mesh zones to move air across the body and lift the fabric off the skin. This technology delivers more than twice the airflow of legacy fabrics, helping athletes stay cool and focused in hotter, more demanding environments.

Credits: Nike Football

Graphic elements and prints are engineered directly into the kits — never added on top — ensuring visual storytelling never trumps innovation, preserving both airflow and performance integrity.

Credits: Nike Football

What’s more: The kits and accompanying Aero-FIT training collections are Nike’s first elite performance apparel made from 100 percent textile waste, a feat made possible through advanced chemical recycling, a circular process that results in recycled polyester yarn that’s as good as virgin material.

Credits: Nike Football

“Our national team kits start with the athletes who wear them and the fans who stand behind them,” says Amy Montagne, President, Nike. “These players carry a nation on their backs, and their kits travel with football culture far beyond the pitch. We take that pride seriously. These kits bring the best of Nike together with an apparel innovation designed to remove climate as a variable for athletes and design that reflects a deep connection to each federation’s DNA — creating something athletes feel proud to wear and fans feel truly connected to.”

Credits: Nike Football