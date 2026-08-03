Nike launches 'Studio Fleece': the ultimate uniform for the everyday athlete

US sportswear brand Nike has introduced Studio Fleece, a new collection of everyday sportswear for women built around refined proportions, high quality finishes and versatile styling. The range includes crew neck sweatshirts, quarter-zip sweatshirts, full-zip and pullover hoodies, shorts and sweatpants.

The collection draws on feedback from more than 300 women worldwide, gathered to refine the softness, comfort, structure and colour performance of each style. Nike said the input shaped every piece in the 'Total Black' colourway in particular, making the garments more comfortable to wear, better performing and more durable.

Credits: Nike

Studio Fleece is built on two cuts: a classic standard cut with a closer fit, and a looser, more relaxed oversize cut. The standard cut comes in three weights, while the oversize cut is offered in heavyweight only, for a more defined silhouette.

Lightweight pieces are ultra soft, breathable and suited to layering. Mediumweight styles are designed as an everyday layering essential, combining softness with versatility. Heavyweight pieces are built for more shape, warmth and structure, for more elevated looks. The lightweight and mediumweight garments get a five pass face treatment for extra softness, while the heavyweight pieces have a brushed, reverse heather finish.

Credits: Nike

Colourways are led by 'Total Black' and 'Birch Heather'. The Total Black pieces use a new Nike dye formula designed to resist fading and keep a deep black shade for at least 30 washes.

"We thought about every detail to create the definitive everyday uniform, with Nike's exclusive focus on performance innovation and product obsession," said Jill González, senior director of product line management at Nike.

Credits: Nike

Design and a men's addition

Design details include cleaner silhouette lines, narrower cuffs, a redesigned hood and signature Lyon blue labels, setting Studio Fleece apart from more traditional fleece ranges.

"The best of sportswear is captured in Studio Fleece: essential, high quality silhouettes with endless possibilities for personal expression," said Mellány Sánchez, global styling director at Nike. "The beauty of the collection's design lies in how it adapts to women's movements throughout the day. The cuts and weights are functional and built to perform at their best, anywhere, anytime."

Credits: Nike

Claire Durfee, lead apparel designer at Nike, added: "Nike's best products come from an obsession with details and carefully considered design. For the Studio Fleece collection, we challenged ourselves with every element of the product, perfecting proportions, materials and finishes to create a range of fleece garments that is more refined, more versatile and unmistakably Nike."

Alongside Studio Fleece, Nike has launched Solo Fleece, a mediumweight hoodie for men with a brushed back body fabric, a slightly shorter, straighter cut, a darted hood with matching lining and a 3D embroidered Swoosh.

Credits: Nike

Both collections appear in a joint campaign built around the link between sport and daily life, featuring Nike athletes Alysa Liu, Jazzy Davidson, Sha'Carri Richardson, Moses Itauma, Lauren James and Reece James, alongside artists Karina and Yeat.

Studio Fleece is available on the brand's website and at select Nike stores across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a global rollout planned from September 1 and further styles to follow in the coming months.