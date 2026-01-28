Nike Vision introduces the evolution of Max Optics lens technology

Every second counts. Nike Vision introduces its latest Max Optics lens technology that is engineered to fuel vision for athletes, giving clarity to see beyond the ordinary. The cutting-edge lens technology is designed to sharpen every detail and bring color to life. With enhanced clarity and color vividness, wearers stay focused and perform at their best, no matter the length of the game. Max Optics lens technology features UV protection, shielding the eyes from harmful rays and reducing eye fatigue.

Max Optics is the foundation of Nike Vision’s lens technology and lives across the sunglass collection — engineered for athletes and built for training, competition, and daily life. The Max Optics Pro lens tints are engineered for performance, featuring sport-specific options including Road Tint, Field Tint, Course Tint, and Terrain Tint.

Road Tint – Engineered to enhance red and green tones for better terrain tracking and movement. Blue light is filtered to reduce eye fatigue, making these lenses ideal for long rides, fast runs, and everything in between.

Field Tint – Designed for speed and precision, these lenses amplify bold colors like blue, orange, and white to boost visibility—even in low light. Perfect for fast-paced, open-field sports where every detail counts.

Terrain Tint – Optimized to mute all colors except red, sharpening contrast and highlighting trail details such as roots, ridges, and sudden shifts. Built for trail runners, mountain bikers, and athletes training on unpaved terrain.

Course Tint – Enhances red and green tones to help you read the course with precision from tee to green. Reveals every detail on fairways, fringe, and greens for ultimate clarity and confidence.

Max Optics Pro takes everything athletes love about Max Optics and pushes it further. Whether on the diamond, the course, the road, or the trail, Max Optics Pro adapts—so athletes can stay locked in on the next move. Designed for those who demand precision under pressure, Max Optics Pro lenses feature hydro‑oleophobic coatings that repel water, sweat, and smudges, anti-reflective coating for consistently crisp vision, and sport-specific tuning, with lens tints tailored for unique environments.

Max Optics lens technology is available across the Nike sun collection sold globally on the Nike and Nike Vision website.