Nike Vision Launches Inaugural Football-Dedicated Brand Campaign: Redefining the game ahead of global summer stage

Led by Virgil van Dijk, Sam Kerr, and Hwang Hee-chan, Nike Vision Introduces Zeus Rise and Radeon, Blurring the Lines Between Elite Performance and Stadium Style.

Today, Nike Vision disrupts the eyewear landscape by unveiling its first-ever dedicated brand campaign tailored to the world of football. This high-octane global initiative, set to saturate the culture ahead of this summer’s massive global tournaments, establishes Nike Vision as the definitive lens through which the world sees the beautiful game.

The campaign spotlights the connection between visionary play and technological precision. Headlined by a roster of world-class footballers—Virgil van Dijk, Sam Kerr, and Hwang Hee-chan. This moment is about precision, power, and seeing the game before it happens.

Credits: Nike

The Collection: A Double Threat

Nike Vision’s campaign focuses on two breakthrough styles that anchor the collection, serving athletes from the pitch to the street:

Nike Zeus Rise: The peak of high-performance eyewear. Engineered for moments of ultimate focus, the Zeus Rise features Nike Max Optics lens technology to ensure superior clarity and precise vision from all angles. For the first time, this performance beast has been integrated directly into the World Cup Athlete Kits, supporting athletes on the world´s biggest stage.

Nike Radeon: The embodiment of modern football lifestyle. Blurring the lines between sport and sophistication, Radeon is designed for the modern athlete when off-duty. Combining Nike’s signature sports DNA with a bold, contemporary silhouette, it is the new icon for style makers within the football ecosystem.

Credits: Nike

Unprecedented Global Saturation:

The campaign marks Nike Vision’s most aggressive marketing push to date, ensuring visibility at every cultural touchpoint surrounding this summer's football peak. The brand is dominating major host cities with massive OOH (Out of Home) presence in New York and Los Angeles.

Along with a comprehensive, high-traffic Travel Retail activation will also secure dominant visibility across global travel hubs, including Milan, London, Barcelona, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro, and Mexico City.

Credits: Nike

The Social Activation: Passing the Torch

Nike Vision is leveraging a phased social rollout centered around an elite gifting chain. Ambassadors Virgil van Dijk, Sam Kerr, Hwang Hee-chan, and Eduardo Camavinga will kick off the activation by unboxing premium, personalized Zeus Rise kits. Following the unboxing, each athlete will publicly nominate three other elite footballers to join the chain, creating an organic, athlete-driven momentum that showcases the interconnected nature of the global football elite.

“This isn’t just a campaign; it’s Nike Vision defining how the world sees football,” says Nike Vision. “For our inaugural football brand moment, we are integrating directly with sports marketing and category leads to elevate eyewear within the broader Nike ecosystem. We are saturating every touchpoint to own the conversation during the biggest football moment of the decade.”