NikeSKIMS introduces Studio Stretch: an innovative collection of ultra-soft, lightweight fabrics

NikeSKIMS expands its vision of modern sportswear with Studio Stretch, a new collection based on material innovation and designed to adapt to the way women move today. As a foundational piece within the brand's apparel system, Studio Stretch combines lightness and softness with stretch and discreet support to help women move freely from the gym to the street and beyond.

Studio Stretch was designed to meet the specific demands of gym workouts, such as yoga and pilates, while offering all-day comfort. The collection balances a soft, lightweight feel with gentle compression and exceptional stretch. This allows the fabric to move naturally with the body and eliminate distractions in every pose, stretch and transition.

Credits: NikeSKIMS

“With Studio Stretch, we set out to create something that felt pleasant against the body: a lightweight, buttery-soft material that almost feels like a second skin. The material is so comfortable it almost feels like you're wearing nothing at all,” says Kim Kardashian, co-founder and creative director of SKIMS. “With soft, neutral colours and timeless silhouettes, the Studio Stretch collection offers everyday essentials to be worn time and time again.”

As part of the extensive NikeSKIMS head-to-toe apparel system, Studio Stretch is designed to integrate seamlessly with the brand's other collections. These range from the semi-sheer layers of the Weightless line to the breathable basics of Airy, creating endless style combinations that promote performance, comfort and personal expression. The result is a versatile foundation of gym essentials that can be worn alone or layered, and dressed up or down, throughout the day.

Credits: NikeSKIMS

“NikeSKIMS represents the best that emerges when performance innovation meets a deep understanding of the female silhouette,” says Amy Montagne, president of Nike. “Studio Stretch combines Nike's expertise in performance innovation with SKIMS' obsession with fit and feel, offering a collection that truly supports women wherever they go and however they move.”

The heart of the collection is an ultra-soft fabric designed with Lycra Adaptiv to enhance stretch, ease of movement and recovery, so it maintains its shape wash after wash. The fabric features Dri-FIT technology, which helps women feel dry and comfortable, even during the sweatiest moments. Studio Stretch is intentionally less compressive than other NikeSKIMS collections, offering a lighter, more breathable feel without sacrificing support.

“NikeSKIMS aims to set a new standard in the industry and offer innovation and style never seen before. Studio Stretch is a clear demonstration of that approach,” says Jens Grede, co-founder and chief executive officer of SKIMS. “Together with Nike, we are taking our material development even further, ensuring we deliver products of unparalleled quality.”

Credits: NikeSKIMS

The Studio Stretch collection will feature 11 body-hugging silhouettes, including bras; tops; shorts; leggings; and an adjustable, scoop-back bodysuit. The minimal seam lines are carefully crafted to create smooth, flattering finishes that enhance curves, reduce fabric bunching and offer support for bodies of all shapes and sizes. NikeSKIMS designers have considered every detail, from strap placement to waistband shape, to ensure maximum comfort and confidence.

Available in soft, neutral tones, Studio Stretch is designed to serve as a foundation for everyday looks within the NikeSKIMS apparel system, pairing effortlessly with non-body-hugging layers, footwear and statement accessories. With inclusive sizing ranging from XXS to 4X, the collection reinforces NikeSKIMS' commitment to fit, versatility and performance. It offers gym essentials that look as good as they feel, wherever the day may lead.

The NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch styles will launch globally on May 14. They will subsequently be available in selected Nike, SKIMS and retail partner stores.