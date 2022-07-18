Niza & M by Niza

“M by Niza” is a new challenge for the Spanish brand Niza, where they joined experience and origin with a fresh and new tone”

M by Niza is a Spanish brand that reborn in 2022 with a fresh touch, created with the purpose of maintaining and reinterpreting the origins of the brand covering a gap and needs that the market required.

M by Niza comes from the Markshara brand designed exclusively for the major multi- brand channel. Now, after the situation we lived on the pandemic, the economy and consumer habits change, make it take a step forward. It will only be in this channel and in its e-commerce, betting on a brand focused on this sector, and it will not have promotions in the online channel and the benefits will be greater for these customers. The brand has considered to value and support the multi-brand sector, so important for the industry.

M by Niza, courtesy of the brand

M by Niza is a brand directed to a younger target, which is why the collection will be more casual, combining perfectly comfort for all the days, clothes that you will want to wear at any time with the latest trends. In addition, a more accessible price, thinking in the new public of the brand.

Following the essence of Niza, each of our outfits has a value, reflected in handmade embroidery, exclusive prints, and details in our designs. All designs have detail with embroidered, always in thread and fashioned. A brand with its own personality, easily recognizable and difficult to imitate.

M by Niza, courtesy of the brand

It is a fresh, cheerful, colorful collection with a big inspiration in the spring. Flowers patterns stands out, but we can also find other prints like polka dots and Paisleys.

M by Niza, courtesy of the brand

For the brand, every day and moment are new opportunities to gain experience, and new opportunities to evolve. The experience and the difficulties they have faced, have made them get ahead and seek change, leading them to innovate and improve, without losing the essence. That is why M by Niza, mixes the origins of Niza of his first firm Markshara, with a fresh touch that brings it closer to the present.